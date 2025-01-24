Monmouth Community Players Announces The Cast Of THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Monmouth Community Players, alongside Marquis Season Sponsor Great Falls Federal Credit Union and Season Sponsors Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union and Readfield Insurance Agency, have announced the cast of their upcoming production of Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple, Female Version".

The play, under the direction of Josie French, will run March 14-23, 2025 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include Vanessa Glazier as Assistant Director, Tim MacLeod as Producer, Kyle Mansur as Stage Manager and Keith Mercik as Sound Operator.

When Florence Unger's (Karen Lipovsky of Monmouth) marriage breaks up, her friend Olive Madison (Melissa Record of N. Monmouth) offers to let her move in with her. Before long, tensions rise between the two friends, as Florence is a neat freak and Olive is, well, not. They are joined by their Trivial Pursuit playing friends - Vera (Jane Mitchell of Greene), Mickey (Ginger Smith of Winthrop), Sylvia (Emily Willett of Clinton), and Renee (Nancy Kenneally of Lewiston) as they brave this new roommate situation and the trials that come with it. Olive soon convinces Florence to double-date with two handsome men in the building. Manolo (Nick Farrand of Lewiston) and Jesus (Danny Gay of N. Monmouth) only add flame to the fire in this story of how opposites do not attract. Tempers flare and food flies. Will these two be able to put their differences aside or is there another break-up on the horizon?

Audiences will enjoy the snappy dialogue between the characters and the pure feelings that are shown. The author holds nothing back and shows a real throw down of emotions and how even good friends can feel the stress of spending too much time together. This cast has great chemistry and will have you laughing in your seats.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on March 14th, 15th and 21st, and 2pm on March 16th, 22nd and 23rd. On March 16th, the production of the show will additionally provide ASL interpretation of the performance. This show does contain adult language and mild adult themes. For more information, or to reserve tickets for this show, please visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call 207-370-9566.

Comments