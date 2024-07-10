Interview: 'So Much More Than Christmas': Stars of Irving Berlin's Classic Discuss WHITE CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“There’s so much more to this show than just Christmas,” declares actress Kerry Conte, describing Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS, which receives its first ever production at Maine State Music Theatre beginning July 17.

“It’s one of those shows that has something for everyone,” adds co-star Will Ray. “How lucky are we to spread a little Christmas cheer in July!” Ray, who plays Bob Wallace, and Conte, who portrays Betty Haynes, are enthusing about Maine State Music Theatre’s newest extravaganza: a spectacular, immersive production of the holiday classic that will transform the entire Pickard Theater and offer dazzling visual effects, breathtaking choreography, and stunning vocal and dance performances as it tells the beloved story in the irresistible language of live theatre.

Conte says she chose her career path when she was in kindergarten and played Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ. Despite my young age, I said, ‘I am going to be a theatre performer!’ – a resolution she made come true by earning a BFA from the Cincinnati Conservatory and performing in a slew of off-Broadway and regional roles, including Winifred Banks and understudying the title role on the national tour of MARY POPPINS. Ray, who was last seen at MSMT as Captain von Trapp in THE SOUND OF MUSIC, also graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory before coming to New York, where he played Courfeyrac and understudied Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of LES MISERABLES, and amassed an impressive resume of off-Broadway, regional, and television credits. Since performing at MSMT two summers ago, he has undertaken a new role - that of a father. “I was on Maine Street here in Brunswick in 2022 when I got the call from my wife telling me we were pregnant. My son is sixteen months now, and I have been working on figuring out the balance between how to be an actor and a dad.”

Both Conte and Ray, whose paths also crossed at the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York shared the stage in THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, have previous connections to The Irving Berlin show. Conte toured with WHITE CHRISTMAS for five consecutive seasons and says she never tires of the piece. “Each time I find something different. It’s a highly enjoyable show to be a part of, and it is a part of me.”

Ray last performed the work at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA, in a production directed by Parker Esse. “When I got the offer, I was very excited to come back and do the show again,” this time with Marc Robin.

For both stars, there is a timelessness to WHITE CHRISTMAS. Conte says that as a child, she used to watch the movie every year, and “I saw one of the first productions of the stage musical at The Muny. It is such a perfect show – big production numbers…snow….”

“Irving Berlin is one of the greatest musical writers of all time,” says Ray. There is something so classic about the music. It pulls at those nostalgic heartstrings, and it is a great show for the whole family.”

The stage version adds more of Berlin’s famous songs to the score, making for a veritable songbook of the composer’s hits. Conte says her favorite is “I Love a Piano,” which is not in the movie, but which becomes a mind-blowing showstopper in Marc Robin’s staging and choreography with four pianos and performers tapping atop them as they move about the stage.

Ray and Conte talk about the vocal style associated with the iconic movie stars Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney in the roles of Bob Wallace and Betty Haynes. “I’m not quite the crooner,” notes Ray, “but it has been fun to find that style and where it sits in my voice,” observes Ray.

“My voice has changed over the ten years I’ve been performing this role. I feel as if I have found a whole new lower register – a darker timbre – just from doing this show,” explains Conte. “I usually sing legit classics, and this is more jazzy.”

The actors are also enjoying the humor in the piece. “We aren’t the funny couple,” notes Conte – [Judy Haynes and Phil Davis are] – but the awkwardness of our [Bob and Betty’s] relationship is funny. The comedy depends on the chemistry of the four principal characters, so I am looking forward to getting into that scene work.”

They are also excited to be working with MSMT’s new video wall technology for this show. “I like that it doesn’t require a huge set, so in this case, we can have those incredible dances fill the stage,” says Ray.

And Conte hints that “there will be some incredible new costumes by Jeff Hendry; my one dress with all the sequins must weigh ten pounds!”

But more than these visual elements and all the other tangible qualities which promise to make MSMT’s WHITE CHRISTMAS unforgettable, Ray and Conte think it will be Marc Robin’s vision of the classic that will be the greatest takeaway for all. “Says Conte, “Marc is getting to the heart of the show which is about helping someone in need. The General is the emotional core of the story; the rest of the characters are all there to make things happen. They help bring about the true meaning of Christmas.”

Ray opines that “The special thing about [Director/choreographer] Marc Robin is that he not only knows how to work the heartstrings of the show, but also to create spectacle. The production is going to blow people’s minds. Marc’s specialty is finding the heart of the story and never losing that heart amid all the glorious staging and dance numbers.”

Asked what they hope audiences will take away from WHITE CHRISTMAS, Will Ray replies: “I hope that they get to spend a little family time together, and then go out singing and determined to make the world a little better place.”

Kerry Conte concurs: “I hope they are both entertained and moved. WHITE CHRISTMAS makes you want to do nice things for others. I hope the audience takes some of that home and lives their lives with a little bit more kindness.”

Photos courtesy of MSMT

WHITE CHRISTMAS runs at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College from July 17 – August 3, 2024. www.msmt.org 207-725-8769

Comments