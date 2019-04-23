I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to the Gracie Black Box Theatre at Husson University

The New England School of Communications at Husson University, and its entertainment production degree program announced today that they'll be performing the hit Broadway musical, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, in the Gracie Black Box Theatre at Husson University, on April 26 - 28.

"This production has been an experiential learning project undertaken by several courses within Husson University's entertainment production program at Husson," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. "Students are given the chance to apply the skills they've learned in the classroom to a real-world theatrical production in an effort to enhance their education."

This successful Broadway musical revue, with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts has been performed in theatres across the country since it first opened in 1966. It's been updated for the 21st century, with new songs and revised dialogue that reflect today's contemporary relationships.

This celebration of love and the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind the concept known as "relationships" with insight and humor. Act One explores the journey from dating to marriage, while Act Two reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns, families and geriatric pick-up techniques. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved, those who have loved and lost, and those who have fallen head-over-heels in love only to fall flat on their face.

Performing in the show are Husson students enrolled in the University's Musical Theatre Performance class. Their curriculum has been comprised of scene work, choreography and music rehearsals.

Katherine Adams of Bangor, Alyssa Barnhard of Auburn, Patrick Caldwell of Lewiston, Jeff Cooney of Westport Island, Victoria Green of Saco, Kiet Ho of North Haven, Connecticut, Alyssa Limeburner of Belfast and Samantha Strout of Buckfield bring to life over 50 characters who hilariously, and musically, fall in and out of love. The NESCom production is directed by Jeri Misler. She has worked extensively in the local theatre scene. Returning for his second year as musical director is Tim Robertson. Robertson has worked in regional theatres across the country and now shares this wealth of experience with students.

Husson University's entertainment production degree program focuses on the many technical demands of live entertainment. It has two concentrations - theater production and audio/visual engineering. It's designed to provide career training in the skills used in wide variety of productions including theater, stadium concert performances, trade shows and theme parks.

Performances of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE are scheduled for Friday, and Saturday, April 26 and 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Gracie Black Box Theatre on the Bangor campus of Husson University. Please be advised, the show deals with mature themes.

Tickets are $5.00 regular admission and $3.00 student admission. They can only be purchased at the door with cash prior to the performance. Those interested in getting the best seats are encouraged to arrive early since seating is limited to 75 people for each performance. Ticket sales begin one hour before show time.

For more information, call the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888 or visit www.gracietheatre.com.

This show is another example of the slate of exciting entertainment that the Gracie Theatre is bringing to Bangor in the coming months. Information about other upcoming performances is available on the theatre's website, Facebook page, or by calling the box office.

Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie Theatre is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is quickly earning a reputation as one of Maine's premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent tuition and fee analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





