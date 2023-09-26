Performances will run December 1st - December 17th.
Elf The Musical comes to City Theatre Biddeford this holiday season. Performances will run December 1st - December 17th.
Elf is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.
ELF The Musical
Book by Thomas Meehan + Bob Martin
Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Begueli
December 1 – 17, 2023
Fridays and Saturdays | 7:30PM | $30
Sundays | 2:00PM | $25
Prices include all fees
No performance Sunday, December 3
Director: Linda Sturdivant
Music Director: Patrick Martin
Choreographer: Mariel Roy
