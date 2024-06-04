Deertrees Theatre Launches 88th Summer Season of Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Historic Deertrees Theatre launches its 88th season, providing theatrical highlights, local art, dance, trivia shows, and a wide range of live music.

Serving as Greater Maine's summer culture source since 1936, Deertrees provides the finest Lakes Region entertainment from June through early September, at 156 Deertrees Road, in Harrison. Tickets, season passes, and complete details at deertrees-theatre.org.

“This year, we'll continue to bolster our connection with performance and fine artists, creators, and teachers in our regional community,” shares Deertrees' Executive and Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf. “Our 2024 season is packed with phenomenal talent, entertainment, and fun for the local residents and visitors alike.”

2024 Season Snapshot

Artist Reception

Sat., June 15, 6:30 pm, free admission

An evening of artistic beauty, live music with Dan Fox, saxophone, and Gail Phaneuf, piano, honoring Deertrees Art Gallery's local exhibiting artists. All are welcome!

On Golden Pond

Fri., June 28, 7:30 pm, Sat., June 29, 7:30 pm, Sun., June 30, 4 pm, $30

The beloved 1979 play by Ernest Thompson, exploring the story of a couple on the “far end of middle age” who have returned to their cherished Maine lake house for their 48th summer. Norman is in the early stages of memory loss, and Ethel is determined to have a wonderful summer, knowing this may be their last. A visit by daughter Chelsea, her new boyfriend Bill Ray and his son Billy Ray Jr. prompts the play's exploration of the turbulent relationship Chelsea shared with her father growing up, and the struggles experienced in the family. The multi-generational characters grapple with challenging family dynamics as old scars are laid bare. This timeless play explores love, loss, humor, and the complex relationships that define our fragile human condition. Local cast directed by Gail Phaneuf. Sponsored by Pine Tree Paving.

Tartan Terrors – a Celtic Invasion

Fri., July 5, and Sat., July 6, 7:30 pm, $35

A Celtic Invasion of the stage, blending rock show with humor and stepdance. The Terrors have played America's big stages, a perfect way to celebrate 4th of July weekend in Maine! Sponsored by Relaxen' Manor.

Tacos and Trivia

Tues., July 9, 6:30 pm, $25

Indulge in delicious tacos while testing your knowledge at Deertrees' trivia night. an evening filled with fun, food, friendly competition, and prizes in Deertrees' cozy Salt Lick Café. Order tickets by July 5 to secure limited table seating at deertrees-theatre.org/tacos-and-trivia.

Donor/Sponsor Dance Party

Sat., July 13, 6:30 pm, suggested $10 donation, sponsors, donors, and volunteers attend for free

Dance the night away in honor and appreciation of the generous donors, volunteers, and sponsors that support Deertrees year in and out. Live music by the Cobblestones Band, complimentary buffet, cash bar. Explore Deertrees' Art Gallery, Salt Lick Café and Cabaret, and its welcoming back porch under the Maine stars! Sponsored by Deertrees' Board Members Jane Curran and Gail Bowen.

Camp Encore Coda's Faculty/Student Ensemble Concert

Mon., July 15, 7:30 pm, $10

The talented staff and students of music-centered Camp Encore Coda in Sweden, Maine, present a 20-piece chamber orchestra concert. Performance benefits Lake Environmental Association (LEA), protecting the waters and watersheds in the Greater Sebago Lake Region.

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Tuesdays, July 16 - August 13, 7:30 pm, $35/concert, season passes $145

In its 52nd year, Sebago Long Lake Music Festival presents five indoor classical concerts that astound audiences as the signature series of the Festival's season.

SLANE – U2 Tribute Concert

Sat., July 20, 7:30 pm, $20

Maine's own U2 tribute band performs legendary music favorites U2 songs. Enjoy big hits and deep cuts, from “Sunday Bloody Sunday” to “Bullet the Blue Sky,” from “With or Without You” to “Stories for Boys.” Sponsored by Camp Laughing Grass.

The Producers

Fridays and Saturdays, July 26 - August 3, 7:30 pm, Sundays, July 28 - August 4, 7 pm, $26

Mel Brooks' adaptation of his 1968 film, hailed as one of the funniest musicals ever written! A producer and accountant scam elderly women out of their nest eggs by convincing them to invest in a horrendously offensive ‘Third Reich-themed musical,' secretly intended to bomb at opening. Broadway audiences unexpectedly embrace it as a gem of a satire, yielding a huge hit! Heinous hijinks artfully directed by Zack Balkcom, music direction by Mary Bastoni, choreography by Kristen MacBride. Kindly Sponsored by The Olde Mill Tavern and Worster's Rubbish Removal.

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

Pickup Fri., August 2, 11 am to 1 pm, $25, order by July 28 at deertrees-theatre.org

Enjoy a meal of delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat), a bag of chips, and a cookie, all in support of and picked up at Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison.

Susie Pepper Sings DIVAS!

Fri., August 9, 7:30 pm, $38

Susie Pepper & Mixology's one-of-a-kind concert of favorite divas' iconic songs, including Beyonce, Aretha, Whitney, Mariah, and Celine. This thrilling lineup delivers music that soars to Deertrees' star-filled sky, where this artist is loved! Susie and her twin sister Ali Butler were recently featured on the hit show “I Can See Your Voice.” Sponsored by St. Stephens Memorial.

Yesterday Once More ~ Music of The Carpenters

Sun., August 11, 4 pm, $22

Performing artists Katie Connor, Gail Phaneuf, and Patti Hathaway return to sing The Carpenters' most famous hits, and suddenly it's “yesterday once more!” Guest singer Bill Spera. Sponsored by Bob and Carol Phaneuf.

MONSTERS! A Midlife Musical Meltdown

Fri., August 16 - Sun., August 18, 7 pm, $32

﻿A hilarious, wacky, original musical comedy makes its decade reprise at Deertrees. “Monsters!” unshackles Samantha's inner monsters on her 40th birthday, with help from her mother! This hysterical work, written by Deertrees Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf and Broadway lyricist Ernie Lijoi, induces uproarious laughter and boasts a fabulous score begging the question “Have you faced your Monsters?” Original/new cast directed by Gail Phaneuf. Sponsored by Karin Phaneuf and Dave Wagner, and Wailea Point Realty.

Shadow Riders - Tribute to Marshall Tucker Band

Fri., August 23, 7:30 pm, $26

Six-piece ensemble performs Marshall Tucker Band's original music, innovatively melding Country Blues, Southern Rock, Western Swing and Jazz genres. Singer and guitarist Bruce Marshall notably played with Toy Caldwell, Marshall Tucker Band co-founder, lending unique insight to how this music was first played, arranged, and produced. Sponsored by R.W. Merrill Electrical and Chalmers Realty.

The Dark Side of Somewhere Dance Immersion

Fri., August 30, 7:30 pm; Sat., August 31, 7:30 pm, $26

Reprise of “The Dark Side's” wildly successful world premiere at Deertrees. Sisters Nettie and Hannah Gentempo's unique, immersive multimedia, evolving dance and circus arts experience marks the 51st anniversary of the legendary Pink Floyd album "Dark Side of the Moon.” Dancers, flow/circus artists, puppets, costumes, large-scale video backdrop, and explosive lighting - not to be missed! Kindly sponsored by The Ballroom.

Downeasters Chorus

Sat., September 7, 4 pm, $20

Celebrating 75 years of incredible music-making, Maine-based men and women's choral ensemble perform a dynamic mix of classic and contemporary tunes with rich vocal harmonies. Champion quartets "The Maine Idea" and "Port City Sound" add their unique flair to the evening. Marvel as their voices fill Maine's acoustically perfect and enchanting playhouse.

The Salt Lick Cabaret

Piano Bar & Open Mic - Thursdays, June 13, 7 to 10 pm; July 18, August 22, and Sept 5, 8 to 11 pm

Come sing and jam and enjoy our cafe and back porch. Bring your voices and instruments for great music and fun beneath the stars! Send requests and bring your music!

The Salt Lick Cabaret is Deertrees' cozy, intimate backstage space, that opens up to a spacious deck and the Maine woods through the large wooden doors featured in the 1954 movie "White Christmas." Salt Lick Café opens two hours before each event, offering beer, wine, canned cocktails, and snacks. Home to Deertrees' Art Gallery, curated by Artist Karen Pettengill.

A cultural mecca, Deertrees Theatre's respite destination is nestled in Maine's magical Lakes Region. The historic institution values performing and visual arts as an essential facet of the Maine lifestyle. Leadership maintains a commitment to audiences of all ages, preserving Deertrees heritage as a warm gathering place, and its status as a National and Maine Historic Landmark property. For more information, or to purchase tickets or season subscriptions, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org.

About Deertrees Theatre

Founded and built in 1936 as an opera house by prominent opera singer/director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has long been home to countless Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians, and aspiring students. Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Southern Maine's Lakes Region in the community of Harrison, the picturesque property has historically served as a secluded retreat and cultural center for artists. The acoustically perfect theatre, set in its idyllic location, boasts a wood structure built from rose hemlock harvested on the property, featuring hand-carved beams, doors, trim, and light fixtures. The building, abundantly restored since 1990, is prominently featured on Maine's State Register of Historic Landmarks and is a National Historic Landmark property.

Situated on an old deer run site, Deertrees Theatre enhances the beautiful forest set above the quaint Harrison village nestled between Long Lake and Crystal Lake. The certified nonprofit presents an eclectic summer season of theatrical productions, comedies, family entertainment, and a variety of musical concerts from late June through early September. Deertrees has been home to the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival (SLLMF) on Tuesday evenings in July and August for 52 years.

Deertrees Theatre is located at 156 Deertrees Road, in Harrison, Maine. The theatre's ticket prices include a $2 Heritage Fee that supports the ongoing restoration and improvements to the historic building. For more information, or to purchase tickets or season subscriptions, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org.

