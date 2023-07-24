Deertrees Theatre Announces August Lineup Including AN EVENING AT DAVE'S SAUNA And More

Deertrees Theatre offers an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, and concerts.

Deertrees Theatre, Maine's most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Deertrees has served the Greater Maine region since 1936, offering an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, concerts annually from June through early September.  Tickets are available at deertrees-theatre.org.

 

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival 

 

Tuesdays through August 8, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35 per concert, season passes are $135

Deertrees plays host to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's 51st annual season, offering five Tuesday evening classical music concerts that will astound audiences as the signature event of the Festival's season. Deertrees' picturesque, historic setting at the top of Long Lake in Harrison, Maine, complements the Festival's stunning chamber music under the summer stars.

         

Phil 'n the Blanks

Thursday, July 27, 7 pm, tickets are $10

Phil Allen sings and plays his guitar all around southern Maine as a solo artist and as the front man of Phil 'n the Blanks.  Studying music, theatre and opera as a young man, his vocal training comes through in his tight intonation and dynamic control.  Phil learned to talk with the crowd and improvise melodies while playing the street corners of Key West and New Orleans.  His gratitude for living his dream comes through in his stage presence and soulful guitar solos.  Phil's original songs reflect lessons hard learned and the joy that comes from a life dedicated to his art. Come chill with Phil in Deertrees' Salt Lick Cabaret space!

 

An Evening at Dave's Sauna

 

Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, 7:30 pm, tickets are $29

The “Rated N for Naughty” musical is back by popular demand! All bets are off in this tale of a Saturday night in 1980 at the legendary Dave's Sauna in South Paris, Maine, where hippies, rednecks, bikers, townies, swingers, and all kinds of folks would come for a sauna (and maybe more)!  This original musical is based on true accounts of the sauna back in its heyday.  Meet Weird Rob, Bearded Hippie, Off-Duty Waitress, 9-5 Guy, Neighbor Not Happy, Local Town Cop, Trailer Park Woman, MassHole, Dave's best friend Saul, his wife Nancy, her best friend Josephine, the seductive Sauna Sirens and many other colorful characters.

 

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

 

Friday, August 11, 12 to 4 pm

preorder for $25 at deertrees-theatre.org/lobster-roll-fundraiser.html

Preorder accepted online by August 5 to enjoy delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat), 

a bag of chips and a cookie, all in support of Deertrees Theatre.  

Purchasers pick up their order at The Greenwood Manor Inn, 52 Tolman Road, Harrison.

 

Midnight Breakfast

 

Saturday, August 12, 7:30 pm, tickets are $22

This indie-soul sextet sizzles!  Maine-based Midnight Breakfast is a showcase of instrumental improvisation and explorative long jams, drawing inspiration from the rich, multiethnic pantheon of American music tradition.  The ensemble blends groovy melodies and blissful jazz-kissed vocals to make each performance energizing and unforgettable.

 

3 Day Funk

 

Thursday, August 17, 7:30 pm, tickets are $10

Catch this Lakes Region hard and heavy classic rock band in our Salt Lick Cabaret!  Classic rock trip 3 Day Funk performs the music of the great rock bands from the 1970's to 90's.  With attention to details and dedication to their craft, Andy, John and Rich create a sound like no other.  Their music catalogue features familiar tunes - from Blues, hard rock to a little funk - you'll have a rockin' good time!

 

Deertrees Theatre's ticket prices include a $2 Heritage Fee that supports the ongoing restoration and improvements to Deertrees Theatre.  To purchase tickets, or more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org.

 

Non-profit Deertrees Theatre presents an eclectic offering of theatrical productions and comedies, family entertainment, and a variety of musical concerts during the quintessential summer theater season annually from late June through early September.  As a most active performing arts venue of the Northeast, Deertrees is home to the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival on Tuesday evenings in July, The Backstage Art Gallery featuring the works of local artists, and The Salt Lick Café, offering cabaret acts, small bites, beer, and wine.

 

Originally founded in 1936 as an opera house by prominent opera singer/director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has been home to countless Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians, and aspiring students.  Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Southern Maine's Lakes Region in the town of Harrison, it has historically served as a secluded retreat and cultural center for artists. The acoustically perfect theatre is set in one of the nation's most idyllic locations, boasting a rose hemlock wood structure harvested from the property, featuring hand-carved beams, doors, trim, and light fixtures. The building, in stages of restoration since 1990, is now listed on Maine's State Register of Historic Landmarks, and on the National Registry of Historic Places.  

 

Deertrees Theatre is located at 156 Deertrees Road, in Harrison.  For more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org, or follow Deertrees Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.




