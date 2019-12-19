December 19th Update: KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Maine Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Actor (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Miles Obrey - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater 9%

Adam P. Blais - HELLO DOLLY - Waterville Opera House 6%

Alan Estes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ten Bucks Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 12%

Kyle Taylor Parker - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 9%

Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Dominick Varney - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - Penobscot Theatre 21%

Steven Rattazzi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 19%

Christopher Gurr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 14%

Best Actress (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Scout Martin - MATILDA 5%

Shannon Thurston - LUCKY STIFF 4%

Melissa Allen - MATILDA 4%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theater 14%

Maggie McDowell - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 13%

Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate Loprest - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 16%

Liz Mills - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Penobscot Theatre Company 16%

Anita Gillette - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 12%

Best Choreographer (Musical - Community Theatre)

Victoria Perrault - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 16%

Adam P. Blais - HELLO DOLLY - Waterville Opera House 15%

Jake Boyce - MATILDA - Lyric Music Theater 15%

Best Choreographer (Professional)

Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 20%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%

Aimee Turner - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical / Professional)

Travis M. Grant - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 21%

William Ivey Long - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 12%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Best Dance Performance in a Musical (Professional)

Cast - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 25%

Jessica Wockenfuss - 42ND STREET - Ogunquit playhouse 19%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%

Best Director (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Michael Donovan - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 10%

Dominick Varney - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Winterport Open Stage 8%

Debra Susi - WIZARD OF OZ - Waterville Opera House 8%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 16%

Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 13%

Tricia Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 28%

Tricia A. Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 17%

Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 10%

Best Educational Theatre Production (Play or Musical)

GEN Z - South Portland High School 17%

WEST SIDE STORY - Greely High School 14%

FROZEN JR. - Ogunquit playhouse 12%

Best Ensemble Performance (Play or Musical - Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 15%

WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%

Best Local Debut (Professional)

Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse 16%

Dori Waymer - HELLO DOLLY / WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

Stephanie Colavito - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 11%

Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 18%

WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 15%

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Best Musical Direction (Musical/Professional)

Andrew Bourgoin - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 19%

Ben McNaboe - WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 17%

David John Madore - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 13%

Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 30%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Portland Players 15%

THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 13%

Best Set Design (Play or Musical / Professional)

Beowulf Boritt - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 21%

Robert Andrew Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 21%

Robert Andrew Kovach - TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT 13%

Best Technical Contribution (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Sam Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 19%

Scout Hough - EURYDICE - True North Theatre 14%

Gerry Bard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Some Theatre Company 13%

Best Technical Design (Lighting and Sound) (Play or Musical - Professional)

Sean McGinley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 21%

Jeffrey Koger - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 19%

Paul Black - TREASURE ISLAND - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Best Vocal Performance in a Musical (Professional)

Lauren Blackman - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%

Kyle Taylor Parker - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 7%

