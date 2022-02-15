Acclaimed Progressive Acadian Folk Band, Le Vent Du Nord, Coming To The Gracie Theatre

The award winning and highly acclaimed Acadian folk band, Le Vent du Nord brings their vast repertoire of hard-driving and soulful music to Husson University's Gracie Theatre in Bangor, Maine on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

"I remember first seeing Le Vent du Nord perform at the American Folk Festival years ago. Their raw energy, talent and sheer musicality have stayed with me to this day," said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. "Local residents will be excited to know that they're coming back to Bangor!"

Le Vent du Nord's intense, joyful and dynamic music expands the boundaries of traditional folk music by embracing a variety of global influences. With concert performances that feature button accordion, guitar and fiddle, the band's unique sound contains the surprising addition of the hurdy-gurdy. Their infectious melodies, combined with the passion of the musicians, is sure to have everyone on their feet.

As a leading force in Quebec's progressive francophone folk movement, the group draws their musical inspirations from both traditional sources rooted in the Celtic diaspora, and original compositions.

Since its inception in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success. The band has been the headline performer at over 1,800 concerts on four continents. Over the past two decades the group has racked up a series of prestigious awards including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada's Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and "Artist of the Year" at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

In addition to awards, the group has appeared regularly on Canadian, American, French, and United Kingdom television and radio. Le Vent du Nord has also participated in a wide variety of special musical projects. They've collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists including Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québecois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, the Scottish folk band Breabach, singer Julie Fowlis, and the trans-Mediterranean ensemble Constantinople.

The band performs at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert range from $23.50-$30.00 and are available by calling 207-941-7888 or visiting the theatre's website at gracietheatre.com.