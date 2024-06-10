Two Students From Overture Center's Jerry Awards Program Advance to the Jimmy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two students from Overture Center's Jerry Awards program have been selected to represent the program at the 15th annual Jimmy Awards, which will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

Congratulations to Ava Greenberg from Middleton High School and Nolan Travis from Wausau High School who will represent Overture Center's Jerry Awards program at the Jimmy Awards. The two performed this weekend as part of the Jerry Awards showcase at Overture Center on Sunday, June 9.

Ava Greenberg

Sophomore at Middleton High School

Received 2024 Jerry Award for “Outstanding Lead Performance” as Hope Cladwell in “Urinetown The Musical”

Nolan Travis

Junior at Wausau West High School

Received 2024 Jerry Award for “Outstanding Lead Performance” as Sancho Panza in “Man of La Mancha”

This year's ceremony will be hosted by EMMY, two-time TONY and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist Josh Groban.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program selects two student nominees and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in 51 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 14, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fifteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

