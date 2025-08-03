Review: ASSASSINS at Overture Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital City Theatre delivers a chilling and deeply human production of Assassins. Under Jake Penner's thoughtful direction, delivers a haunting and provocative evening that examines the nine individuals who attempted to assassinate American presidents from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley Jr.

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins non-linear structure weaves together the stories of these would-be killers, creating a dark carnival atmosphere where historical figures gather at a twisted shooting gallery. Rather than glorifying violence, Assassins explores the psychology behind these desperate acts, revealing how each assassin was driven by a distorted version of the American dream—whether seeking fame, love, political change, or simply recognition.

This play is about the dark corners of the American dream, but it is also about the human need for purpose. What these assassins have in common is the need to matter, to feel seen. Penner's direction skillfully navigates this delicate territory, never allowing the audience to sympathize with the actions while still finding the humanity in these broken individuals.

Assassins features a talented cast that transforms historical nightmares into theatrical gold. The actors allow us a peek inside the minds of the assassins, each bringing distinct interpretative choices to their historical figures. Ryan Zaugg's John Wilkes Booth is particularly compelling, deftly portraying the actor-assassin as a kind of patriarch for this misfit band of criminals. Zaugg captures both Booth's theatrical grandiosity and his genuine belief in his cause, making him a magnetic and disturbing presence.

Andrew Linden's portrayal of John Hinckley Jr. masters the "creep factor" and mental instability that drove the would-be Reagan assassin. Linden navigates the character's obsession with Jodie Foster with an unsettling blend of vulnerability and menace.

Adam Marino brings Giuseppe Zangara to vivid life, his heavy Italian accent and physical intensity perfectly capturing the immigrant's rage and desperation. Marino's performance highlights how economic despair and alienation can twist into violent action.

Caroline Hansen and Tess Lenzen shine as the would-be Ford assassins "Squeaky" Fromme and Sarah Jane Moore, respectively. Their scenes together crackle with the energy of two unhinged individuals feeding off each other's delusions while providing both dark intensity and comedy.

Benji Heying deserves special recognition for his dual role as the Balladeer who guides the story along, and later as the pivotal Lee Harvey Oswald. His transformation between these characters is remarkable, shifting from the folksy, almost comforting narrator to the tortured and isolated Oswald with stunning effectiveness.

Sondheim's complex score is brilliantly served by Andrew Abrams' musical direction and a truly gifted 14-piece orchestra. From the carnival-like opening number to the chilling "November 22, 1963" sequence, the music alternates between dark comedy and genuine pathos. The cast rises admirably to meet Sondheim's notorious vocal demands, delivering performances that are both sparklingly and emotionally resonant.

Brilliant, disturbing, and absolutely essential theater, Assassins will challenge and move you in equal measure—exactly as Sondheim and Weidman intended. Capital City Theatre has assembled a production that honors both the material's artistic ambitions and its sobering subject matter, creating theater that matters through artists who understand their responsibility to both entertain and illuminate.

Assassins runs through August 10th at The Playhouse at Overture Center. Tickets are available at CapitalCityTheatre.org. Recommended for mature audiences.

Photo courtesy of Darren Lee Photography.

