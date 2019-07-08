Photo Flash: Madison Lyric Stage Presents INTO THE WOODS

Madison Lyric Stage, an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut Shoreline, will present the fairytale musical Into the Woods July 18-28 in a storybook cottage setting inside the historic Deacon John Grave House in Madison, CT. This will be an audience-immersive production for a limited number of people per performance.

Based on fairytales by The Brothers Grimm, this Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by James Lapine, intertwines the story of a Baker and his Wife who wish for a child, of Cinderella who wishes to go to the King's Festival, of Jack who wishes to keep his best friend, of a Witch who wishes to be beautiful again, and many more. They all come together in the darkness of the woods, where everyone must consider the unexpected consequences of having wishes come true.

Into the Woods will be performed inside the over 300-year-old Deacon John Grave House in Madison. The action will take place primarily in one air-conditioned room, where audiences will be inches away from their favorite storybook characters.

"We invite audiences to journey into a fantastical world where traditional fairytales take on fractured new lives and teach important life lessons," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "We promise that you have never seen an Into the Woods quite like the one we are preparing. We will be bringing the woods inside, and audiences and performers together will discover if our characters are indeed able to live happily ever after."

Into the Woods will star Joanie Brittingham as the Witch, John Johmann as the Baker and Rebecca Ellis as the Baker's Wife. The cast also features Allison Lindsay as Cinderella, Tim Reilly as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf, Julia Lennon as Little Red Riding Hood, Kyle Riedinger as Jack, Emily Trudeau as Jack's Mother and Bill Eggers as the Mysterious Man, with Allison Waggener and Jacob Boergesson as Rapunzel and her Prince. Marc Deaton directs. The performance will be accompanied by a chamber combo.

The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road on Academy Street in Madison. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on both Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329.

The Grave House is fully air-conditioned, and is wheelchair accessible. This production is suitable for all ages. Themed concessions will be available before the show and at intermission.

Madison Lyric Stage is a winner of a Broadwayworld Connecticut theater award for its 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The 2019 season is supported in part by generous gifts from Guilford Savings Bank and the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation.

Madison Lyric Stage is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity and arts collective for the Shoreline of Connecticut. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting affordable, professional-quality entertainment from the worlds of opera, musical theater and drama. Past productions include: A Little Night Music, Agnes of God, Blithe Spirit, Company, Evita, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, Macbeth, Of Mice and Men, Peter Grimes, Salome, The Glass Menagerie, The Turn of the Screw and many others.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You