'Kids In The Rotunda' Spring Season Wraps Up This Month With Four Family-Friendly Shows

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, wraps up its 2022/23 season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in April with four popular returning local artists and groups.

Little Om Big Om Yoga will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:30 a.m. between the Saturday, April 22 shows. In addition, families are invited to participate in "Arts After Overture" in partnership with the Madison Public Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. The session provides a fun arts activity related to the Kids in the Rotunda performance.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

A livestream option will be available on Saturday, April 29. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

APRIL KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, April 1 - INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL - No Kids in the Rotunda

Saturday, April 8 - Drum Power - IN-PERSON

Drum Power is a youth leadership program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural/historical significance. The program aims to build self-esteem and self-confidence through discovering the rewards of discipline, community and leadership, its pillars. Their performance will feature drum and dance from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil, performed by youth performers ages 11-17, directed by Dr. Yorel Lashley and Tom Ross. Get ready to move, groove and learn with Drum Power.

Saturday, April 15 - Magic of Isaiah - IN-PERSON

The Magic of Isaiah presents "The Pure Energy Magic Show," geared towards families and children of all ages. The show incorporates audience participation, comedy, magic and illusion. The Magic of Isaiah will take you on a journey through your imagination as you witness one-of-a-kind illusions that will make you want more. The only requirement for the show is your imagination.

Saturday, April 22 - Ken Lonnquist - IN-PERSON

Ken has written a gazillion songs that make people of all ages laugh, think and wonder. He's recorded more than 30 albums for kids and adults that have won critical praise nationwide, and most importantly, a lasting place in the hearts of his listeners. He writes story-songs and topical songs, love songs and imagination songs. To celebrate Earth Day 2023, Ken will do two shows with his musical pals Doug Brown (banjo, guitar and fiddle) and Espere Eckard-Lee (accordion, washboard). Join us for songs about animals, trees and the beautiful planet we all share!

Saturday, April 29 - The Lullaby Project - IN-PERSON AND LIVE STREAMED

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring lullabies written with a local parent as part of Overture's Lullaby Project. The Lullaby Project pairs pregnant women and new mothers and fathers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Around the world, the project reaches parents in healthcare settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional facilities. Overture Center is thrilled to offer the Lullaby Project, a national program of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, in partnership with Harambee Village and Madison Metropolitan School District's Capital High Parenting Program.

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian's Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.