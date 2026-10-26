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DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go On Sale at Overture Center

Performances will run Tuesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 21.

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DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go On Sale at Overture Center

Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Death Becomes Her” will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. for its engagement at Overture Center for the Arts on Tuesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 21.

Lowe Cunningham, producer of “Death Becomes Her” and senior vice president, head of creative and strategy at Universal Theatrical Group, said, “It has been such a joy bringing “Death Becomes Her” to life on stage, and I'm beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences. On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with this tour.”

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan) and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright and Savannah Cooper.

Death Becomes Her” features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Buy Tickets to Death Becomes Her

More on this show: DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement · 6/4/2026


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