Overture Center Foundation Board Elects Jim St. Vincent as Chair

NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

At its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors voted to ratify its newly elected Board officers and welcome new and re-elected Board Members. The meeting also included a review of Overture's 2025/26 Annual Report to the Community, highlighting more than 604,000 artistic experiences delivered across 810 events. Notably, nearly 40% of those events were offered free or at low cost, ensuring broad community access to the arts.

The Board elected Jim St. Vincent, former Senior Vice President of Human Resources at American Family Insurance, as Chair.

“It is an honor to serve on the Overture Center Foundation Board working with so many talented leaders, both on the board and within the organization," said St. Vincent. "Overture plays such an important role in bringing our community together around the arts, which have the capacity to inspire, restore and uplift people of every age and background."

The Board also confirmed Mark Clear, Director of Development at Isthmus, as Vice Chair and Treasurer, and Pat Brady, Retired Attorney from the University of Wisconsin, as Secretary. New Board Members elected include Matthew MacDonald, Retired Partner with Forvis Mazars ; Anna Gonzalez, Alumni Relations and Community Engagement Strategist at Madison College; Eric Plautz, Vice President of Project Management at Findorff; and Dan Bullock, CEO and Partner at Holtz Companies.

Departing members Jim Yehle, Keith Baumgartner and Grep Pfluger were recognized for their years of dedicated service to the Overture Center.

Board Officers

The Board ratified the following officers, each serving a one-year term with the option to renew:

Chair: Jim St. Vincent, Former Senior Vice President of Human Resources, American Family Insurance

Vice Chair and Treasurer: Mark Clear, Director of Development, Isthmus

Secretary: Pat Brady, Retired Attorney, University of Wisconsin System

New Board Members

The following newly elected members will serve three-year terms:

Matt MacDonald, CPA at RSM US LLP

Eric Plautz, Vice President of Project Management at Findorff

Anna Gonzalez, Alumni Relations and Community Engagement Strategist at Madison College

Dan Bullock, CEO and Partner at Holtz Companies

Renewing Board Members

The following re-elected members will serve second three-year terms:

Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute

Lynn Heslinga, Principal with SVA Certified Public Accountants

Ken Lammersfeld, CEO at Park Bank

Andy White, Real Estate Agent with Husky Homes Realty

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Madison Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming