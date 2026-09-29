Overture Center Foundation Board Elects Jim St. Vincent as Chair
The board also confirmed Mark Clear as vice chair and treasurer, and Pat Brady as secretary, while welcoming four new members.
At its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors voted to ratify its newly elected Board officers and welcome new and re-elected Board Members. The meeting also included a review of Overture's 2025/26 Annual Report to the Community, highlighting more than 604,000 artistic experiences delivered across 810 events. Notably, nearly 40% of those events were offered free or at low cost, ensuring broad community access to the arts.
The Board elected Jim St. Vincent, former Senior Vice President of Human Resources at American Family Insurance, as Chair.
“It is an honor to serve on the Overture Center Foundation Board working with so many talented leaders, both on the board and within the organization," said St. Vincent. "Overture plays such an important role in bringing our community together around the arts, which have the capacity to inspire, restore and uplift people of every age and background."
The Board also confirmed Mark Clear, Director of Development at Isthmus, as Vice Chair and Treasurer, and Pat Brady, Retired Attorney from the University of Wisconsin, as Secretary. New Board Members elected include Matthew MacDonald, Retired Partner with Forvis Mazars ; Anna Gonzalez, Alumni Relations and Community Engagement Strategist at Madison College; Eric Plautz, Vice President of Project Management at Findorff; and Dan Bullock, CEO and Partner at Holtz Companies.
Departing members Jim Yehle, Keith Baumgartner and Grep Pfluger were recognized for their years of dedicated service to the Overture Center.
Board Officers
The Board ratified the following officers, each serving a one-year term with the option to renew:
- Chair: Jim St. Vincent, Former Senior Vice President of Human Resources, American Family Insurance
- Vice Chair and Treasurer: Mark Clear, Director of Development, Isthmus
- Secretary: Pat Brady, Retired Attorney, University of Wisconsin System
New Board Members
The following newly elected members will serve three-year terms:
- Matt MacDonald, CPA at RSM US LLP
- Eric Plautz, Vice President of Project Management at Findorff
- Anna Gonzalez, Alumni Relations and Community Engagement Strategist at Madison College
- Dan Bullock, CEO and Partner at Holtz Companies
Renewing Board Members
The following re-elected members will serve second three-year terms:
- Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute
- Lynn Heslinga, Principal with SVA Certified Public Accountants
- Ken Lammersfeld, CEO at Park Bank
- Andy White, Real Estate Agent with Husky Homes Realty
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