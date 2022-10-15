Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Capital City Theatre 2022-2023 Season to Feature NEWSIES and More

The season will also include Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody and You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light.

Oct. 15, 2022  

Capital City Theatre, Madison's professional regional musical theatre company, has announced their 2023-2023 season. Tickets are on sale now at www.Overture.org for Shining in Misery - A King Size Parody, Disney's Newsies and You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light.

Shining in Misery - A King Size Parody will make its world premiere Feb. 23-March 5, 2023 at Overture Center for the Arts. Brace yourself for a musical parody of King size proportions! During the Misery of a blizzard, five people are drawn to the Shining lights of the Overlook Hotel. The group includes Jack: the hotel's new caretaker, Wendy: his unhappy wife, Danny: their clairvoyant son, Annie: a quick to anger nurse, and Paul: the mysterious unconscious man she drags up to room 217. As the storm grows so do the mysteries of the hotel and the new guests sing and vocalize while hacking an onslaught of visitors - human, animal, and supernatural. Will this group be able to harmonize through IT, take a Stand, or fade into The Mist? Shining in Misery - A King Size Parody is directed by Donald Gaverick, with music by Andrew Abrams, lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia, and book by Colleen DuVall. Shining In Misery - A King Size Parody tickets cost $45.

Disney's Newsies is coming to Overture Center June 22-25, 2023. Set in New York City in 1899 and inspired by the true story of the Newsboys Strike, Disney's Newsies is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman - including the show-stopping "Seize the Day," power ballad "Santa Fe," and lovely new songs like Katherine's "Watch What Happens" - Disney's Newsies is a classic with the power to inspire. Directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, Capital City Theatre's Disney Newsies features music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman. Disney Newsies is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, and originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. Disney's Newsies tickets start at $45.

Purchase tickets for Shining In Misery - A King Size Parody and get 15% off your Disney's Newsies tickets. Must be purchased at the same time. Go to www.overture.org for tickets.

You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light will also be at Overture Center Aug. 5, 2023. The Conservatory is the cornerstone of Capital City Theatre and "Find Your Light", an accomplished musical theatre training program, will be celebrating more than 10 years of cultivating talent throughout greater Madison. Be part of this special extended showcase featuring honored alumni, noteworthy guest artists, dedicated CCT instructors, and current students. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at Overture.org.

Capital City Theatre is a proud participant of the World Premiere Wisconsin theatre festival, celebrating Wisconsin's finest theater productions.

To learn more about Capital City Theatre and to purchase tickets go to visit CapitalCityTheatre.org.


