Bernadette Peters Comes to Overture For One Night Only

Overture Center for the Arts welcomes acclaimed actress of stage and screen Bernadette Peters for one night only on April 19, 2019 at 8 p.m.

A three-time Tony Award recipient who most recently starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Peters will perform a medley of Broadway songs including selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and many more. Tickets for this Overture Presents performance start at $49 and are available at the Overture Center Ticket Office (201 State Street), by phone (608.258.4141) or online (overture.org). Groups of 10+ may be eligible for discounted tickets; for information, please call 608.258.4159. This show is appropriate for age 6 and older.

Formerly known as MadCity Sessions, "Listen Local" - free and open to the public - will kick off the evening at 6:30 p.m. in Overture Hall Lobby. The Jerry Ensemble will lead a Broadway sing-along and there will be a microphone for attendees to participate. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings. Ms. Peters enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. Most recently, she also co-starred in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recently appeared in City Center's Encores! production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies, which also played the Kennedy Center.

Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She also received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy (as Momma Rose), in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion Ode to the Movies, Mack and Mabel and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Other television credits include NBC-TV's Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family and Coming Up Roses.

Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All the proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, ten resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 600,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All", Overture's mission is to "Support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts."





