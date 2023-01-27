Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SONGES D'UNE NUIT... at Grand Théâtre

Review: SONGES D'UNE NUIT... at Grand Théâtre

Shakespeare's classic tale

Jan. 27, 2023  

This week, Broadway World had the pleasure of attending Songes d'une Nuit..., a bold adaptation of the classic Shakespearean masterpiece A Midsummer Night's Dream. The unorthodox play is a usual gateway for artistic creativity, having seen countless versions in the most distinct styles. It was Luxembourg's turn to have a go, with production falling to our very own Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg and director Myriam Muller.

The gold: The atmosphere. Through costumes, lighting and character direction, the play fully embodied Shakespeare's vision for an out-of-the-box comedy. A work that already sought to be alternative when it was first written had to be taken with this level of lightness and creativity. More than poetic lines, character development, narrative progression and perhaps even more than acting, this is one of those shows that should excel in its atmosphere. And it delivered precisely that.

The silver: Song and comedy. The musical numbers were not only great, but also managed to greatly complement the comedic side of the show. Everything felt very well-timed, which allowed for performers to truly shine in all aspects of the play. The rather challenging and sceptical audience that we usually find in Luxembourg seemed to fully connect with the style of humour, something which many would consider worthy of an actual silver medal.

The bronze: Acting hall of fame. While the entire cast was formidable, we must reference Jules Werner, Raoul Schlechter and Valéry Plancke, three major names in Luxembourg's theatre scene. Being used to seeing them in plays with a more serious tone, it was simply great to have all three participate in a comedy with musical numbers. Hats off to their versatility and to the constant reminder that our small Grand Duchy can rival just about any nation in artistic quality.

Our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Image credit: Bohumil Kostohryz



Review: DELIRANZA at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: DELIRANZA at Grand Théâtre
This week we had the pleasure of attending Patricia Guerrero’s Deliranza, an ambitious dance production with an innovative take on flamenco, built on a combination of the classic Spanish art style and a surreal narrative tone.
Review: 300 EL X 50 EL X 30 EL at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: 300 EL X 50 EL X 30 EL at Grand Théâtre
What better way to start 2023 than with a visit to our esteemed Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg? The play that got the year started for us was FC Bergman’s 300 el x 50 el x 30 el.
Review: BLKDOG at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: BLKDOG at Grand Théâtre
This week, the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg presented us with with Botis Seva’s BLKGOD, a remarkable dance performance reflecting on the ugly nature of modern social relations, on the burdens of self-awareness and on youth’s constant treading on the slopes of self-destruction.
Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre
Following up on our last review, this weekend we had the pleasure of attending Eternal Road, a performance about the life and career of Kurt Weill.

From This Author - David Sousa Lopes

Born in Lisbon, has performed in several plays organized by the Catholic University of Portugal and by Pirate Productions, the most important English speaking theatre company of Luxembourg. Keeps i... (read more about this author)


Review: SONGES D'UNE NUIT... at Grand ThéâtreReview: SONGES D'UNE NUIT... at Grand Théâtre
January 27, 2023

This week, Broadway World had the pleasure of attending Songes d'une Nuit..., a bold adaptation of the classic Shakespearean masterpiece A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Review: DELIRANZA at Grand ThéâtreReview: DELIRANZA at Grand Théâtre
January 22, 2023

This week we had the pleasure of attending Patricia Guerrero’s Deliranza, an ambitious dance production with an innovative take on flamenco, built on a combination of the classic Spanish art style and a surreal narrative tone.
Review: 300 EL X 50 EL X 30 EL at Grand ThéâtreReview: 300 EL X 50 EL X 30 EL at Grand Théâtre
January 13, 2023

What better way to start 2023 than with a visit to our esteemed Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg? The play that got the year started for us was FC Bergman’s 300 el x 50 el x 30 el.
Review: BLKDOG at Grand ThéâtreReview: BLKDOG at Grand Théâtre
December 2, 2022

This week, the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg presented us with with Botis Seva’s BLKGOD, a remarkable dance performance reflecting on the ugly nature of modern social relations, on the burdens of self-awareness and on youth’s constant treading on the slopes of self-destruction.
Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand ThéâtreReview: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre
November 21, 2022

Following up on our last review, this weekend we had the pleasure of attending Eternal Road, a performance about the life and career of Kurt Weill.
share