Review: RAMBERT DANCE: PEAKY BLINDERS at Grand Théâtre

This week, we had the privileged of attending Rambert’s formidable show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. This was clearly one of the most anticipated shows of the season, of those presented at our esteemed Grand Théâtre. The variety of people at the premier and the enthusiasm of the crowd truly reflected how eagerly our Luxembourgish audience awaited this event. Whether you are a fan of the TV series or simply fancy the historical period and 1920s aesthetics, this performance was definitely for you.

The gold: The family numbers. Basically every time the main cast was on stage together, perfectly synchronized to the rhythm of the theme song. While the dancer playing Thomas Shelby was, rightfully, the axis around whom the show revolved, even his brilliantly emotional and expressive delivery was momentarily outshone by the Shelby family numbers. Maybe it was the iconic live music, or the intense arrangements of light and colour, but there was just something about that choreography, synchrony and collective passion that truly and profoundly stroke a cord with us.

The silver: The Shelby ladies. If we had to single out anyone other than Thomas, then we could not go without mentioning Aunt Polly and Ada. While they were not given a lot of stage time, they did rock the audience in all of their numbers. And despite always featuring as a pair, they still managed to have more strength and palpable individualism than Grace. While the dancer playing our leading lady was probably the best female performer, the character per se orbited a bit too much around Thomas to shine from a narrative point of view. The same did not seem to happen with the Shelby women who, having received far fewer plot points, still expressed a formidable personal passion.

The bronze: The atmosphere. Honestly, this could have easily received silver or even gold. Everything worked, from lights to the amazing band, from costumes to the setting. You know you are onto something when the dance routines seem to fit what the performer is wearing. It was simply wonderful to see an outfit so perfectly aligned with the 1920s swag expressed through these choreographies. The pit set all around the stage also did wonders for the layout of the setting - one instance you were looking at a trench, the next at a cabaret bar.

We truly hope they return soon. As usual, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg and everyone involved in this show.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Johan Persson

