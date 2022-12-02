Review: BLKDOG at Grand Théâtre
Botis Seva's tour, for three days only in Luxembourg
This week, the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg presented us with with Botis Seva's BLKGOD, a remarkable dance performance reflecting on the ugly nature of modern social relations, on the burdens of self-awareness and on youth's constant treading on the slopes of self-destruction. A raw and dark six-person show, put together by the company Far From The Norm, which surely reached the hearts and minds of everyone in the audience.
The gold: The psychological angst. Nothing in this performance expressed a positive feeling. Aided by both a strategically selective lighting and an overwhelming and often unsettling music score, the dancers managed to express multiple layers of complex emotions, virtually all of them negative. Public shame, anxiety, depression, rage - so many forms of human struggle, currently amplified by the rigours of modern existence, were felt in its most primordial and visceral way. Difficult and traumatic social scenarios also took form through dance, with a constant sense of heavy psychological toll and permanent angst.
The silver: The synchronization. Unquestionably, the best we have seen in recent months. There was barely a moment when performers were not absolutely coordinated. Considering that hoods covered their faces for a good part of the show, seeing every single person on stage constantly equidistant and aligned to perfection was almost uncanny. The entire execution was nothing short of impressive.
The bronze: The drums. A musical reflection wrapping up our podium today. While the score was quite powerful in itself, with voice recordings and effects that spoke volumes, what we were most impressed with was the drum work. Particularly prominent in the earlier part of the performance, they did not fall to the overused tendency of mimicking heart beats, standing instead as a dominant force able to determine the atmosphere. Performers seemed to move to its rhythm sometimes, but the real impact was seeing the dynamic between tone-setting sound and the reactive nature of characters lost in life.
Another home-run. Our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved.
To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com
From This Author - David Sousa Lopes
Born in Lisbon, has performed in several plays organized by the Catholic University of Portugal and by Pirate Productions, the most important English speaking theatre company of Luxembourg. Keeps i... (read more about this author)
December 2, 2022
This week, the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg presented us with with Botis Seva’s BLKGOD, a remarkable dance performance reflecting on the ugly nature of modern social relations, on the burdens of self-awareness and on youth’s constant treading on the slopes of self-destruction.
Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre
November 21, 2022
Following up on our last review, this weekend we had the pleasure of attending Eternal Road, a performance about the life and career of Kurt Weill.
Review: AUFSTIEG UND FALL DER STADT MAHAGONNY at Grand Théâtre
November 17, 2022
This week, it was our pleasure to attend the premiere of Kurt Weill’s Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at our esteemed Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg. This controversial play from 1930 narrates the moral decline of a city oriented towards little more than hedonism and debauchery, where self-indulgence is the only voice that matters.
Review: PINA BAUSCH at Grand Théâtre
October 20, 2022
What did our critic think of PINA BAUSCH at Grand Théâtre? We kick off our 2022/23 season with the performance The Play with the Boat, by the widely acclaimed Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. The company was masterful in the embodiment of many of the traits that characterized Pina Bausch's neo-expressionist style, from dancing patterns to the integration of set and musical components into the overall performance. The symbolism centered around intense emotional states, manifesting not only in the solo and group numbers, but also through various elements on stage, as well as a soundtrack that seemed to perfectly fit every sequence.
BWW Review: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K. at Grand Théâtre
May 22, 2022
The show we covered this week was the Life & Times of Michael K, a play based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Coetzee and adapted for the stage by Lara Foot.