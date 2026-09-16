Free 9 TO 5 Screening to Celebrate Dolly Parton at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

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Old Forester's Paristown Hall will host a free screening of the Dolly Parton comedy 9 to 5 on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Taking place on September 25 — or 9/25, a play on the film's title — the event will celebrate Parton and the workplace comedy. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., giving guests an opportunity to arrive early for cocktails before the screening.

Attendees are also encouraged to dress with Dolly-inspired flair, including big hair, rhinestones, country-glam looks or other outfits inspired by Parton's signature style.

The screening will take place at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, located at 724 Brent Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

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