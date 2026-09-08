THE HAUNTING to Make US Premiere at Kentucky Shakespeare

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Continuing their Halloween production tradition, Kentucky Shakespeare presents a US Premiere inside their headquarters in historic Old Louisville this fall. Hugh Janes’ The Haunting enjoyed a successful tour of the United Kingdom, and Kentucky Shakespeare will be the first US theatre company to produce this Victorian ghost play, inspired by some of Charles Dickens’ ghost stories. The production runs September 30-October 25 at 616 Myrtle Street inside Kentucky Shakespeare’s headquarters in Old Louisville.

About the Production: ﻿

﻿In an ancient, crumbling mansion, two men stumble across a dark and terrifying secret that will change their lives forever. David Filde is employed to catalogue the estate’s impressive library and finds an incredible array of rare books. But as a series of strange and unexplained events conspire to keep Filde from his work, he realizes that if he is to convince his skeptical employer that the mysterious phenomena he is experiencing is real, they must journey together to the very edge of terror to discover the source of the haunting visitations.

The Creative and Production Team: ﻿

﻿The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace and features veteran Kentucky Shakespeare actors Zachary Burrell and Jon Huffman. The award-winning* design team: Jesse AlFord is Lighting Designer, Karl Anderson is Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, Donna Lawrence-Downs is Costume Designer, and Sam Powers is Properties Designer, with dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel. Emily Kober is Production Stage Manager and Rachel Meadors is Assistant Stage Manager, with Lindsay Krupski as Lighting Supervisor. ﻿

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﻿(*Designers Jesse AlFord, Karl Anderson, Laura Ellis, and Donna Lawrence-Downs won Arts-Louisville Theatre Awards for their design work on the 2022 Kentucky Shakespeare production of Enter Ghost. an immersive haunted Hamlet experience.)

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