(mostly)Mardi Gras At The Federal Announces New Date

Due to an unavoidable conflict at the venue, you can celebrate NOLA in NoHo a little later than expected. Join mmLA on its NEW date, Thursday 3.3.22, for (mostly)musicals: (mostly) Mardi Gras! The show might actually be after Mardi Gras, but what can you do but put on some beads, grab a drink, and celebrate 'Tardi' Gras with (mostly)musicals! It's the long running cabaret series' first show at Upstairs at the Federal - and for the first time ever award-winning music director Gregory Nabours will be joined by Pablo Rossil and his Swingin' with the Music Band!

A stellar lineup of singers from Broadway and LA will perform New Orleans classics along with appropriately celebratory showtunes. Scheduled performers include Broadway's Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway Court), Brittany Anderson (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at East West and La Mirada), Jonny Lee Jr. (world premiere musical GOLD MOUNTAIN), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), Pablo Rossil (UMPO Series at Rockwell), and Randi Cee (Randi Cee and the Speakeasys)... and stay tuned for more casting announcements! And if you'd like to parade *yourself* in front of an audience, sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Come early to enjoy food and drinks with your friends before the show, and get ready for a night of frivolous festivity! And, o yes, there will be beads..!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours, now in its 8th year - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

For more about Swingin' With The Music, including their upcoming Sondheim show at 54 Below, visit www.swinginmusic.com!

Tickets are $25/general admission and are available at https://mostlymardigras.bpt.me or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-mardigras. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood, and is accessible by elevator. A food/drink minimum of $20.00 is required per person in the room. Dining downstairs does not apply to the showroom minimum. Paid parking is available on a lot behind the venue, as well as street and metered parking in the neighborhood.

In compliance with L.A. County's current COVID mandates, all guests will be required to wear masks when not actively eating and drinking, and to show proof of being fully vaccinated along with their I.D. Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.