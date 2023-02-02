iambic lab, Independent Shakespeare Co's Celebration of Theater Set For This Month

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) presenters of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, have announced the annual festival celebrating theater, iambic lab, beginning Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26. All offerings are presented free and in-person at the ISC Studio in Atwater Village.

Now in its sixth year, iambic lab is an exploration and celebration of theater. The concept of transformation is central to the most theatrical stories we tell: What is true at the end of the story that wasn't true at the start of it? An actor becomes a character, a room becomes a world, an audience of strangers becomes collaborators in a singular event...In many ways, theater is the art of transformation.

Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma comments, "ISC has a deeper-than-average relationship with our audience. We hold them not just as consumers, but as collaborators. iambic lab is an important part of our programming because it allows us to explore theater practices and theory alongside our audience in a detailed way. Because the events are small, casual, and (most importantly) free; it provides access to those in our audience who want to learn more about the process of theater-making. This year, our theme is 'Transformation' and we look forward to dreaming about what can be when you embrace the idea that anything is possible."

Reserve online at www.iscla.org or call (818) 710-6306.