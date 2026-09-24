Yuja Wang And Teddy Abrams to Join The Los Angeles Philharmonic For 2026 Gala
The gala will feature works by Goldsmith, Bernstein, Herrmann, and Barber, with proceeds supporting the LA Phil's community and learning programs.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by conductor and composer Teddy Abrams and pianist Yuja Wang, will celebrate the 2026 Gala with an evening of music at Walt Disney Concert Hall, marking the official start of the 2026/27 season. The Gala celebrates the transformational power of music to inspire creativity and connection.
This celebration raises essential funds in support of the LA Phil’s community and Learning programs, helping bring music and music-making to over 150,000 children and families across Southern California each year.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present its LA Phil Gala on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The program will feature Goldsmith’s Fireworks: A Celebration of Los Angeles, Tsfasman’s Jazz Suite, Herrmann’s Scène d’Amour from Vertigo, Bernstein’s Prelude, Fugue and Riffs, Tilson Thomas’ Lope, and two movements from Barber’s Piano Concerto.
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CLUB27
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Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
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Good Night, Oscar
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A Killer Night in Studio City
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Worthy
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