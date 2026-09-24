Yuja Wang And Teddy Abrams to Join The Los Angeles Philharmonic For 2026 Gala

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The Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by conductor and composer Teddy Abrams and pianist Yuja Wang, will celebrate the 2026 Gala with an evening of music at Walt Disney Concert Hall, marking the official start of the 2026/27 season. The Gala celebrates the transformational power of music to inspire creativity and connection.

This celebration raises essential funds in support of the LA Phil’s community and Learning programs, helping bring music and music-making to over 150,000 children and families across Southern California each year.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present its LA Phil Gala on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The program will feature Goldsmith’s Fireworks: A Celebration of Los Angeles, Tsfasman’s Jazz Suite, Herrmann’s Scène d’Amour from Vertigo, Bernstein’s Prelude, Fugue and Riffs, Tilson Thomas’ Lope, and two movements from Barber’s Piano Concerto.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 10 Hrs 02 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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