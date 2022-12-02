Young Entertainer Awards To Take Place In-Person For the First Time Since 2019

The 7th annual Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, December 11, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Studio City. It will be the first time the event has been held in person since 2019, before COVID forced most public gatherings to be canceled in Los Angeles. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations support scholarships for young people who wish to pursue a career in entertainment.

This year's nominees include Brayden Eaton ("Dinosaur Cove"), Henry Lawfull ("A Boy Called Christmas"), Mason McNulty ("Catch The Bullet"), Christian Convery ("Sweet Tooth"), Havan Flores ("Danger Force"), Terrence Little Gardenhigh ("Danger Force"), Tristan Riggs ("The Seventh Day"), Holly de Barros ("Resident Evil"), Juju Journey Brener ("Vanquish"), Zahlee Moore ("Risen"), and Chalet Lizette Brannan ("Star Trek Renegades").

Other nominees are listed, below.

The YEA program will be co-hosted by social media influencer and comedian GloZell Green, star of "The Glozell Show" on YouTube, and voice actor Jon Bailey, whose voice has been heard in countless commercials, video games and more ("Transformers: Combiner Wars," "Halo Wars 2," the Emmy-nominated "Honest Trailers," etc.).

The Young Entertainer Awards Foundation was founded in 2015 by various members of the Entertainment Industry to instill confidence in young people who wish to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, and to provide a scholarship to an individual or another organization assisting talented youth who might not otherwise be able to realize their dream. The YEA's annual awards ceremony honors artists in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voice overs and more.

"We know first-hand the value of peer recognition, family encouragement and support, and preparation in the lives of young entertainers," said Michael Wiener, YEA Co-founder and Director. "That's what the Young Entertainer Awards is all about: actors and actress, working and struggling, make a tremendous effort in their endeavor to land a role. It's that very endeavor we wish to recognize, encourage, support and celebrate so that they have nice memories of this time in their lives."

That sentiment is echoed by acclaimed singer-songwriter Fergie, the 2016 YEA Lifetime Achievement winner: "I support the Young Entertainer Awards and all those young people out there with big dreams."

The Young Entertainer Awards will take place on Sunday, December 11, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, 333 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608. Red carpet arrivals will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the luncheon and awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are tax deductible. More information is available at youngentertainerawards.org.

2022 Young Entertainer Awards nominees

Best Leading Young Actor | Feature Film

Brayden Eaton ("Dinosaur Cove"), Henry Lawfull ("A Boy Called Christmas"), Mason McNulty ("Catch The Bullet"), Tristan Riggs ("The Seventh Day")

Best Supporting Young Actor | Feature Film

Gregory Diaz IV ("In The Heights"), Kailen Jude ("Old"), Atlee Smallman ("Dangerous")

Best Leading Young Actress | Feature Film

Holly de Barros ("Resident Evil"), Juju Journey Brener ("Vanquish"), Zahlee Moore ("Risen"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")

Best Leading Young Actress | Streaming Feature Film

Chalet Lizette Brannan ("Star Trek Renegades"), Brooke Monroe Conaway ("Soul Santa"), Audrey Hsieh ("Mixtape"), Matilda Lawler ("Flora & Ulysses"), Jennifer Michele ("Joey and Ella"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("Through a Glass, Dimly")

Best Supporting Young Actor | Streaming Feature Film

Holden Goyette ("Maysville"), Michael P.J. Marston ("Soul Santa"), Josh Elliott Pickel ("Abe")

Best Young Director

Ella West Jerrier ("Wait For It"), Marissa Lear ("The Valedictorian"), Jennifer Michele ("Riley")

Best Young Actor | Short Film

Nathan Kendall ("Student Humiliates..."), Edouard B. Larocque ("For Tenir Le Phare"), Jonah Paull ("Let Me Ride"), Tristan Riggs ("Safe and Sound"), Mathieu Silverman ("It's Alright, Dad")

Best Young Actress | Short Film

Lacey Caroline ("Mr. Keeps"), Kristen Duff ("Point Isabelle"), Ella West Jerrier ("Wait For It", Marissa Lear ("The Valedictorian"), Jennifer Michele ("Riley"), Jessica Perl ("Phone Booth")

Best Young Actress 14 and Under | Short Film

Samarah Conley ("Above The Horizon"), Sarah Noelle Eastep ("A Day In Plenty Valley"), Isabella Fowler ("Hahn Vs Gillgallon", Eva Greig ("Alfie), Charlotte Pulley ("Sunnyville"), Brooklyn Robinson ("Pumpkin Man"), Ava Torres ("The Rickety Man")

Best Young Writer

Kristen Duff ("Point Isabelle"), Ella West Jerrier ("Wait For It"), Jax Malcolm ("The Listening"), Jennifer Michele ("Riley"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("The First Day in Hell")

Best Young Producer

Ella West Jerrier ("Wait For It"), Jennifer Michele ("Riley"), Kai N. Ture ("Hunter"), Tristan Riggs ("What If...Batman?"

Best Leading Young Actor | TV Movie, Mini Series or Special

Winslow Fegley ("Nightbooks"), Tristan Riggs ("Ashes"), Christian J. Simon ("Under Wraps")

Best Supporting Actor | TV Movie, Mini-Series or Special

Eden Gough ("The Princess Switch 3"), Jordan Kronis ("Boyfriends of Christmas Past"), Miles McNicoll ("Horror Noire")

Best Supporting Actress | TV Movie, Mini-Series or Special

Olivia Jellen ("Angelyne"), Remy Marthaller ("A Mrs. Miracle Christmas"), Ava Weiss ("A Christmas Letter")

Best Leading Young Actor | TV Series

Christian Convery ("Sweet Tooth"), Peyton R. Perrine III ("That Girl Lay Lay"), Ja'Siah Young ("Raising Dion")

Best Leading Young Actress | TV Series

Carina Battrick ("Chucky"), Chalet Lizette Brannan ("For Nothing"), Havan Flores ("Danger Force")

Best Supporting Young Actor | TV Series

Christopher Convery ("On The Verge"), Terrence Little Gardenhigh ("Danger Force"), Christian J. Simon ("Sydney To The Max")

Best Supporting Young Actress | TV Series

Lili Brennan ("Drama Club"), Maddy Crocco ("Evil"), Chloe De Los Santos ("La Brea")

Best Recurring Young Actor | TV Series

Travis Burnett ("The Conners"), Nicholas Fry ("Murdoch Mysteries"), Ricardo Ortiz "Gabby Duran & The Unsittables"), Josh Reich ("Slasher"), Ollie Robinson ("Bull")

Best Recurring Young Actress | TV Series

Ines Feghouli ("Toute La Vie"), Molly Moriarty ("Cowboy Bebop"), Violet Tinnirello ("Sesame Street")

Best Guest Starring Young Actor | TV Series

Jordan A. Nash ("Breeders"), Ricardo Ortiz ("The Mysterious Benedict Society"), Lucian Perez ("9-1-1"), Jordan Poole ("Chapelwaite"), Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez ("Nancy Drew")

Best Guest Starring Young Actress | TV Series

Natasha Escobar ("Side Hustle"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("California Dreaming"), Audrey Smallman ("Family Law"), Kai N. Ture ("Queens"), Maxine Wanderer ("Law & Order")

Best Young Actor | Voice Over Performance

Quinn Breslin ("Bubble Guppies"), Josiah Gaffney ("Bubble Guppies"), Terrence Little Gardenhigh ("Ada Twist, Scientist"), Dashiell McGaha-Schletter ("Nezha Reborn")

Best Young Actor 12 and Under | Voice Over Performance

Brody Allen ("Deer Squad"), Judah Mackey ("Stillwater"), Christian J. Simon ("T.O.T.S.")

Best Young Actress | Voice Over Performance

Zoe Glick ("Bubble Guppies"), Athena Park ("Love Scarborough"), Veronica Powers (Netflix Dubbed TV Series), Lola Raie ("Ainbo")

Best Young Actress 12 and Under | Voice Over Performance

Rylee Alazraqui ("Star Trek: Prodigy"), Casey Hilton ("Stories of Evergreen Hill"), Emily Isabel ("Alma's Way"), Halo Pate ("Stories of Evergreen Hill"), Serenity Grace Russell ("Cascadia"), Nia Thompson ("Rise Up, Sing Out")

Best Young Actor | Web Performance

Parker Hall ("The Birch"), Bryson Robinson ("Mani"), Riley Looc ("Puppy Place")

Best Young Actress | Web Performance

Lacey Caroline ("NASCAR Kids"), Mehra Marzbani ("Chicken Girls"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("Austin High"), Sofia Chicorelli Serna ("Girl Finds Out She's Adopted"), Kai N. Ture ("Hunter")

Best Young Actor | Music Video

Erik Levi ("Slow Clap"), Tristan Riggs ("Complete Me")

Best Young Actress | Music Video

Kameron Couch ("Shine Your Diamond Heart"), Abigail Zoe Lewis ("Smooth"), Jorie Blake Rosen ("Make Your Own Music"), Valentyna Sichko ("Motivators"), DGist 32 ("Pepe")

Best Vocalist | Single

Pooja Kylasa ("Let It Snow"), Abigail Zoe Lewis ("Can't Blame A Girl For Trying")

Best Young Performer | Live Theatre

Lacey Caroline ("Peter and The Starcatchers"), Walter Russell III ("MJ The Musical"), Avery Sell ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Christian Wilson ("MJ The Musical")

Outstanding Influencer

Kristen Duff, Hailey Nicole Ralston, Charlotte Delaney Riggs, Couch Sisters

Best Young Actor | Commercial

Kailen Jude (Old Navy), Aiden Kalechstein (Metrolink), Benjamin Pajak (E'Trade)

Best Young Actress | Commercial

Nora Harriet (Moose Toys), Charlotte Delaney Riggs (Proactiv), Serenity Grace Russell (Paw Patrol), Ava Weiss (Go Transit: Going Home)