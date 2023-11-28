Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles

It's one of the few entertainment-award programs focusing exclusively on young professionals in the industry.

The 8th annual Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, December 3, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Proceeds from tax-deductible ticket sales and donations will support scholarships for young people seeking to pursue careers in entertainment.

The YEA ceremony will be hosted by YouTube "Queen," actress and comedian GloZell Green ("Trolls 3," "Wreck-It Ralph," 2023 ESports Awards) and prolific voiceover artist and actor Jon Bailey ("Transformers: Combiner Wars," "XCOM" video games, movie trailers, etc.). Award presenters will include singer, dancer and actress Kiya Barczyszyn ("Siwas Dance Pop Revolution" and member of Kidz Bop), actor Ethan Hutchison ("Queen Sugar") and many more. The program will also feature musical performances by singer-songwriters Dominique Ilie ("Complicated"), Kiyoné ("Act Like This") and EmiSunshine, whose tenth album, "Sideshow," was released in October.

The Young Entertainer Awards were established in late 2015 by Amparo and Michael Wiener to honor youthful performance achievements in film, television, music, and stage. Honoring a bevy of rising stars ages 5-21, the YEA has all the trappings and show-biz pizzazz of the Oscars, Emmys, or Golden Globes. Award categories include performance in film, TV, voice-over, web, and theater, as well as for directing and influencers.

"I support the Young Entertainer Awards and all those young people out there with big dreams," said singer and rapper Fergie, the 2016 YEA Lifetime Achievement winner.

This year's nominees include, for Best Supporting Young Actress in a Feature Film: Frankie Corio ("Aftersun"), Skyler Elyse Philpot ("Where's Rose"), Ava Torres ("Guardian of Time") and, for Best Supporting Young Actor in a Feature Film: Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez ("Bed Rest"), Ethan Hutchison ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") and Gavin Munn ("Bruiser"). Leading actor- and actress-nominees in the Television category include Artyon Celestine ("Life by Ella"), Cale Ferrin ("Circuit Breakers"), Ethan Hutchison ("Queen Sugar") and Ja'siah Young ("Raising Dion"). The complete list of nominees is below or can be seen by clicking here.

The Young Entertainer Foundation is a non-profit organization created by members of the entertainment industry who want to provide a positive incentive for young entertainers to perfect their skills and build a strong foundation of confidence that will benefit them not only in their present careers but also in whatever paths they wish to follow in the future.

"We know first-hand the value of peer recognition, family encouragement and support, and preparation in the lives of young entertainers," said Michael Wiener, YEA director. "That's what the Young Entertainer Awards is all about-actors and actress, working and struggling, make a tremendous effort in their endeavor to land a role. It's that very endeavor we wish to recognize, encourage, support and celebrate so that they have nice memories of this time in their lives."

The Young Entertainer Awards will take place on Sunday, December 3, at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Red carpet arrivals will take place from 4:30-5:45 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony from 6:00-8:30. Tickets cost $185 and are tax deductible. More information is available at youngentertainerawards.org and by calling 562-789-0078.

2023 Young Entertainer Awards nominees

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM

Frankie Corio - "Aftersun" | Skyler Elyse Philpot - "Where's Rose" | Ava Torres - "Guardian of Time"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | FEATURE FILM

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez - "Bed Rest" | Ethan Hutchison - "The Tragedy of Macbeth" | Gavin Munn - "Bruiser"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM

Juju Journey Brener - "Hocus Pocus 2" | Skyler Elyse Philpot - "Playing Through" | Lola Raie -"Cheaper by the Dozen" | Ava Weiss - "Moonfall"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Charlie Reid - "Joyride" | Jude Michael Rodricks - "Donut Kid" | Jake Satow - "Adeline"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Anastasia Veronica Lee - "Over/Under" | Maya Misaljevic - "Here for Blood" | Charlotte Delaney Riggs - "Forever and a Day"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Brayden Eaton - "Pursuit of Freedom" | Jesse Gervasi - "Ivy and Bean" | Toby Larsen - "A Christmas Mystery" | Hunter Payton Mendoza - "A Genie's Tail" | Jordan Poole - "Kids vs. Aliens" | Jake Satow - "Saving Christmas Spirit"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Leah Brady - "Violent Night" | Lacey Caroline - "The Rush Call" | Shanel Cheatham - "Lily Darling" | Athena Park - "The Swearing Jar" | Bianca Sas - "Baking All the Way" | Ava Grace Cooper - "When Time Got Louder"

BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR

Brock Brenner - "My Hero's Chair" | Caleb Reese Paul - "Mirage" | Gabriel L. Silva - "Gemini"

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | SHORT FILM

Piers Bijvoet - "Barn Doors " | Jordan Poole - "Almost Nine" | Gabriel L. Silva - "Gemini" | Jonah Paull - "I'm Here for You"

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 11 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM

Ashton Cressman - "Wilfrid" | Ayden Elijah - "Kid Ugly" | Tristan Riggs - "Safe and Sound" | Jude Michael Rodricks - "Rising Lotus"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | SHORT FILM

Courtné Alyssa - "The Relapse" | Lacey Caroline - "Worm Radio" | Sara Martin Gordi - "The Kind Fairy"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 13 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM

Avery Garcia - "Someone's in the House" | Ava Michele Hyl - "Someone's in the House" | Kayden Tokarski - "Bombay Beach"

BEST YOUNG WRITER

Caleb Reese Paul - "Mirage" | Gabriel L. Silva - "Gemini"

BEST YOUNG PRODUCER

Brady Carpenter - "Youth" | Kristen Duff - "The Flood That Changed My Home" | Jax Malcom - "The Listening" | Caleb Reese Paul - "Nexus" | Gabriel L. Silva - "Gemini" | Kai N. Ture - "Cod of the Day"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Holden William Hagelberger - "Trevor: The Musical" | Bryson Robinson - "Nick Shorts Showcase"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Alice Comer - "Christmas Bedtime Stories" | Maja Vujicic - "Mommy's Little Star"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Temirlan Blaev - "Litvinenko" | Caleb Reese Paul - "A Christmas... Present" | Jake Satow - "The Dropout"

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES OR SPECIAL

Ava Grace Cooper - "Just One Kiss" | Alyssa Gervasi - "Feeling Butterflies" | Maya Misaljevic - "A Christmas Masquerade" | Maja Vujicic - "A Gingerbread Christmas" | Ava Weiss - "Lemonade Stand Romance"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Artyon Celestine - "Life by Ella" | Cale Ferrin - "Circuit Breakers" | Ethan Hutchison - "Queen Sugar" | Ja'siah Young - "Raising Dion"

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES

Journey Christine - "The Upshaws" | Daire Mcleod - "Ghostwriters" | Rupali Redd - "The Santa Clauses"

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Arian Cartaya - "Gordita Chronicles" | Ethan Hutchison - "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" | Caleb Reese Paul - "FBI" | Tristan Riggs - "Best Foot Forward" | Ollie Robinson - "Bull"

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES

Presley Parker Chasson - "Truth Be Told" | Ireland and Sedona Carvajal - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" | Skyler Elyse Philpot - "Raising Dion" | Violet Tinnirello - "Sesame Street"

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Sam Duncan - "What We Do in the Shadows" | David Mattle - "Life and Beth" | Magnus Newville - "Saturday Night Live" | Matt Raymond - "Transplant"

BEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES

Abigail Donaghy - "FBI: Most Wanted" | Daire McLeod - "Danger Force" | Serena Parrish - "New Amsterdam" | Kayden Tokarski - "Gaslit"

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS 12 and under | TELEVISON SERIES

Casey Hilton - "The Blacklist" | Remy Marthaller - "Two Sentence Horror Stories" | Maya Misaljevic - "The Boys"

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez - "Deepa and Anoop" | Owen Osborne- "Adventures of Cairo" | Pradnesh Prakash - "Happy House of Frightenstein"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Mila Brener - "Pete the Cat" | Abigail Zoe Lewis - "Firebuds" | Jessica Mikayla - "Hawa" | Brooklyn Robinson - "Snabba Cash"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 12 and under | VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Natasha S. Escobar - "Santiago of the Sea" | Alyssa Gervasi - "Pinkalicious" | Maya Misaljevic - "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | WEB PERFORMANCE

Parker Hall - "The Mysterious Benedict Society" | Owen Osborne - "Dot Conner" | Gabriel L. Silva - "Behind the Mic"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | WEB PERFORMANCE

Natalin Luke - "Mani" | Sofie Nesanelis - "Blue Skidoo" | Athena Park - "Lady Ada's Secret Society" | Charlotte Delaney Riggs - "Austin High" | Kai N. Ture - "Cod of the Day"

BEST PERFORMANCE | MUSIC VIDEO

Brock Brenner - "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" | Glotivation: Abigail, Liliana, Malikah, Robyn - "Rock Your Glo" | Chase Mangum - "Looking Out" | Owen Osborne - "Baker Hotel" | Tristan Riggs - "Lone Star Blues" | Jude Michael Rodricks - "Late Sea - Cover Up"

BEST VOCALIST | SINGLE

Brock Brenner - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" | Pooja Kylasa - "Make a Snow Angel" | Abigail Zoe Lewis - "Take It Slow" | Valentyna Sichko - "1 in the Million"

BEST TEEN ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE

Hayden Bercy - "Lost in Yonkers" | Jacob Morrell - "The Last Boy"

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE

Sam Duncan - "Fun Home" | Carter Harris - "Merrily We Roll Along" | Axel Newville - "Medea" | Magnus Newville - "Medea" | Benjamin Pajak - "The Music Man" | Hudson Paul - "Oresteia"

BEST TEEN ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE

Lacey Caroline - "The Lightning Thief" | Zoe Glick - "The Bedwetter" | Maja Vujicic - "Public Enemy"

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE

Mariama Diop - "Lion King" | Jessica Du - "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" | Ayvah Johnson - "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" | Aria Kane - "Frozen" | Sofie Nesanelis - "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

OUTSTANDING INFLUENCER

Couch Sisters | Jkrew-Maddy, Anthony, Liam, Cilla | Jasmine & Bella Mir | Charlotte Delaney Riggs | Valentyna Sichko | Braxton, Ryder, Sawyer Sims

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | COMMERCIAL

Piers Bijvoet - McDonald's | Josiah Gaffney - NBA | Hudson Paul - Blue Apron | Pradnesh S. Prakash - Junior Jays Ad | Tristan Riggs - My Father's Day

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | COMMERCIAL

Lacey Caroline - Spelling Bee | Sabrina Garcia - Escape from East Berlin | Abigail Zoe Lewis - Glo Up Girls | Charlotte Delaney Riggs - Famous Footwear