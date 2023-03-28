Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN At Edwards Auditorium In Pasadena, May 19-21

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is based on the on the beloved comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Just To Be Theatrical Productions presents a musical performance of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at Edwards Auditorium in Pasadena May 19-21.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is based on the on the beloved comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. Growing up is serious business! Explore a day in the life of Charlie Brown as he goes from wild optimism to utter despair in this delightful revue of songs and vignettes that will take you on a nostalgic trip to all things Peanuts.

Join Linus, Lucy, Schroder, and the whole "Peanuts" gang as they bring us along in their journey to learning they learn how a great big dose of sunlight and positivity can be the best medicine. With charm, wit, and heart, this musical comedy will remind us all that the truth can hurt and sometimes it's gut-bustingly funny!

Find your tickets at GoldStar for a special discount: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233522®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldstar.com%2Fevents%2Fpasadena-ca%2Fyoure-a-good-man-charlie-brown-tickets%3Fpreview%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Perfect for the whole family!




