YOLA Performs In Two Concerts At The Hollywood Bowl

Musicians from YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) across three sites YOLA at EXPO, YOLA at HOLA, and YOLA at Torres will perform in two concerts this summer at the Hollywood Bowl. On June 15, 33 YOLA musicians will join the first half of the evening with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins for Opening Night at the Bowl with John Legend.

Their program includes YOLA performing side-by-side with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for Saint-Sa ns' Bacchanale, Coleridge-Taylor's Danse N gre, and more. On July 18, 22 members of YOLA and the YOLA National Institute will perform side-by-side with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, in a program surveying movie music from Hollywood's golden past.

The performance, titled 10 Years Bravo Gustavo!, is a special anniversary concert celebrating Dudamel's ten years in L.A. The YOLA National Institute is a new LA Phil program launched this year to provide in-depth training to young musicians from across the U.S. interested in pursuing a career in the field of music. The talented YOLA musicians featured in these performances have been selected through an application and audition process to represent their peers on the Hollywood Bowl's legendary stage. Students also have the opportunity to prepare for the performances through coaching by professional musicians, including members of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for Opening Night.

Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) Through Gustavo Dudamel's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) program inspired by Venezuela's revolutionary El Sistema the LA Phil and its community partners provide free instruments, intensive music training, and academic support to over 1200 students from vulnerable communities, empowering them to become vital citizens, leaders, and agents of change. YOLA provides each student, from the ages of 6 to 18, with a strong musical and social foundation through participation in 12-15 hours of programming each week. With YOLA sites in South L.A., the Rampart District, Westlake/MacArthur Park, and East L.A., YOLA engages students from more than 200 schools in L.A. County. Music study is complemented by leadership development opportunities, parent workshops, and performances.

YOLA's young musicians have performed on great stages all over the world, including the LA Phil's two iconic venues the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall in many other locations throughout Southern California, on national and international television broadcasts, and alongside the greatest artists. On August 15, 2018, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the architectural design by Gehry Partners, LLC, for its new Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center at Inglewood: the first permanent, purpose-built facility for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA). For more information please visit laphil.com/yola.

Hollywood Bowl One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and in November 2018 was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2018 Billboard Live Music Awards for the second consecutive year. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You