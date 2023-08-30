YELLOW FACE Comes to Grand Central Art Center

Yellow Face opens on Friday September 15, 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

YELLOW FACE Comes to Grand Central Art Center

The Wayward Artist presents the Obie Award winning play Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. Also selected as a “finalist” in the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Yellow Face performances begin Friday, September 15th and run through Sunday, September 24th at the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. This acclaimed theatrical work is unique in that it is both fact and fiction.  

In an interview with the Washington Post, David Henry Hwang said, “The main character is named after me and based on me. There are some things in it that are true and there are some things in it that aren’t true. There is this kind of postmodern idea of playing with your own identity in the construct of yourself as the author.”  

  

And so, the lines between truth and fiction blur with hilarious and moving results in Yellow Face. The story begins back with the Miss Saigon controversy. Asian-American playwright DHH, fresh off his Tony Award win for M. Butterfly, leads a protest against the casting of Jonathan Pryce as the Eurasian pimp in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, condemning the practice as “yellowface.”  

His position soon comes back to haunt him when he mistakes a Caucasian actor, Marcus G. Dahlman, for mixed-race, and casts him in the lead Asian role of his own Broadway-bound comedy, Face Value.  

When DHH discovers the truth of Marcus’ ethnicity, he tries to conceal his blunder to protect his reputation as an Asian-American role model, by passing the actor off as a “Siberian Jew.” As he clings to his old multicultural rhetoric, this new racist witch hunt forces DHH to confront the complex and ever-changing role that “face” plays in American life today.  

Yellow Face opens on Friday September 15, 2023. Tickets to The Wayward Artist productions frequently sell out. So get your tickets today.  




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Mission Opera Presents The West Coast Premiere of GIRONDINES Photo
Mission Opera Presents The West Coast Premiere of GIRONDINES

On October 28 and 29, Mission Opera will present the West Coast Premiere of Girondines, by Kirsten C. Kunkle (librettist) and Sarah Van Sciver (composer) at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. Weaving together six French Revolution women's true stories, Girondines combines elements of theater, film, dance, fine art, literature, music, and the macabre to capture the tragedy, sacrifice, and eerie intrigue these remarkable heroines experienced during their lives.

2
Musical Theatre Guild Announces Casting For Stephen Sondheims FOLLIES Photo
Musical Theatre Guild Announces Casting For Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

Musical Theatre Guild, a Southern California theatre institution for over a quarter century, has announced casting for its upcoming production of FOLLIES. Stephen Sondheim's classic 1971 musical reflecting the collapse of American innocence and naivete in the post-Kennedy years, will take place on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center's Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

3
Casa Romantica Announces Details For 21st Annual Toast To The Casa THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLY Photo
Casa Romantica Announces Details For 21st Annual Toast To The Casa THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's premiere cultural destination, will host its 21st annual Toast to the Casa at the Casino San Clemente on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

4
Interview: Chris Winfields Keeping His Tool Belt On for ROOM SERVICE Photo
Interview: Chris Winfield's Keeping His Tool Belt On for ROOM SERVICE

Next up for The Group Rep, John Murray and Allen Boretz’ zany comedy Room Service opening September 8, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Mareli Mitchel-Shields directs the large cast of Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Joseph Eastburn, Tommy Jacobs, Jessica Kent, Sam Logan, Will Maizel, Matthew McLaughlin, Jackie Shearn, Bonnie Snyder, Axel Truitt, Sal Valletta, Grant Velarde, Timothy Willard and Chris Winfield. Chris graciously put down his hammer to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood Blockbusters
LA County Arboretum (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La La Land In Concert
Los Angeles State Historic Park (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You