Writers of FREEDOM RIDERS Debut New Musical, THE FROG'S PRINCESS

TEMECULA THEATER and ANTHOLOGY INSTITUTE present the world premiere of THE FROG'S PRINCESS: a new musical, with a book by Richard Allen and music and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray.

The award-winning writers of FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical bring their newest musical The Frog's Princess to Temecula as a staged concert. Step into a world where the ordinary meets the extraordinary in "The Frog's Princess," a captivating new musical that takes you on a magical journey through the enchanting landscapes of the Bayou. This heartfelt and whimsical tale unfolds as we follow the adventures of a seemingly ordinary girl who discovers that her roots go much deeper than she could have ever imagined. As her journey takes shape, a bewitching melody weaves through the bayou's flora and fauna. "The Frog's Princess" is a musical extravaganza, filled with soulful, toe-tapping tunes inspired by the rich and diverse musical traditions of jazz, blues, and zydeco, among other musical elements, create an enchanting soundscape that underscores the magic and mystery of the bayou.

"The Frog's Princess" is a celebration of heritage, the power of love, and the magic that resides within us all. It reminds us that sometimes, the most extraordinary adventures can begin with the seemingly ordinary. With every step deeper into the heart of the bayou, the characters and the audience alike discover that life's most precious treasures are often hidden in the most unexpected places. It's a musical experience that will touch your heart, ignite your imagination, and leave you believing in the extraordinary magic that lies within us all.

Auditions for The Frog's Princess will start in December with rehearsals beginning in January. For more information actors can visit www.allenandgray.com. Performances begin February 8th, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.