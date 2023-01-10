Write Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOW
Written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis
Write Act Repertory will present the world premiere of Not/Now, written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis (Folk Wandering, Clown Bar), produced with Anne Mesa and John Lant.
Not/Now is a dark comedy where a group of friends in Chicago plan to celebrate the engagement of their friend who has returned home from Los Angeles. They quickly discover a simple error in a text message throws the night into chaos where secrets and opinions are revealed forcing them to discover who they are not and who they are now.
NOT/NOW
Written by Darrin Yalacki
Directed by Amanda Blake Davis
Produced with Anne Mesa, John Lant & Darrin Yalacki
Featuring Karen Baughn, Mason Eaglin, Rachel Lemos, Oscar Ramirez, Lindsay Seim & James Singleton
Opening: February 4, 2023
Closing: December 18, 2022
PRODUCTION TEAM
Scenic Designer Laura Lineback
House Manager and Booth Operator Jonathan Harrison
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Saturdays 8:00 p.m.
Sundays 3:00 p.m.
LOCATION
Write Act Repertory @ the Brickhouse Theatre
10950 Peach Grove Street, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Tickets currently priced at $25.00 in advance $30.00 at the door.
Fees may apply. Ticket prices subject to change
Due to content, the show is recommended for those 18 and over. Masks are not required-but are encouraged.