Write Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOW

Written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis

Jan. 10, 2023  

Write Act Repertory will present the world premiere of Not/Now, written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis (Folk Wandering, Clown Bar), produced with Anne Mesa and John Lant.

Not/Now is a dark comedy where a group of friends in Chicago plan to celebrate the engagement of their friend who has returned home from Los Angeles. They quickly discover a simple error in a text message throws the night into chaos where secrets and opinions are revealed forcing them to discover who they are not and who they are now.

NOT/NOW

Written by Darrin Yalacki

Directed by Amanda Blake Davis

Produced with Anne Mesa, John Lant & Darrin Yalacki

Featuring Karen Baughn, Mason Eaglin, Rachel Lemos, Oscar Ramirez, Lindsay Seim & James Singleton

Opening: February 4, 2023

Closing: December 18, 2022

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Laura Lineback

House Manager and Booth Operator Jonathan Harrison

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturdays 8:00 p.m.

Sundays 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Write Act Repertory @ the Brickhouse Theatre

10950 Peach Grove Street, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Tickets currently priced at $25.00 in advance $30.00 at the door.

Fees may apply. Ticket prices subject to change

Due to content, the show is recommended for those 18 and over. Masks are not required-but are encouraged.




share