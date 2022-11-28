Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Opens December 10

PIECE OF MIND, a play by playwright Emma Wood, will be performed by Write Act Rep from December 10th, 2022 - January 29th, 2023, at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Produced by Write Act's award-winning creative team members: Producing artistic director John Lant, producer Tamra Pica with play direction by Susan C. Hunter. Tickets available at: https://pieceofmind.bpt.me. (Preview performance: Dec. 4th)

When Gwen and Allie open a daring business venture to shore up their meagre retirement savings, it seems like a stroke of brilliance. Offering an alternative to traditional counselling, they provide a room with a coffin on a rent by the hour basis. Clients are offered the opportunity to take turns playing dead while one airs their grievances and is heard in full. Piece of mind is expected to follow.

While the concept is unique and interest in it is huge, when they launch, they unwittingly open a Pandora's box along with the business concept, threatening their investment, their reputations and even their friendship.

A darkly comic series of events involving a series of clients, Allie's daughter Tess and Gwen's Aunt Rowena take them on a rollercoaster ride from hope to desperation.

Along the way, all are forced to face their own demons. Just as the business seems doomed, they discover the concept is not as mad as it sounds, and each of them have been helped by it in unexpected ways.

The cast includes April Martucci (Allie), Carla Valentine (Gwen), Cassidy DeSantis (Ellie/Understudy Tess), Dani Mohrback (Tess), Meeka Brown (Understudy Gwen), Roxie Lee (Rowena), and Trevor Murphy (Ed)

Emma Wood (Playwright) is an award winning, internationally produced playwright. With a determination to write stories both entertaining and thought provoking, Emma's plays have been widely acclaimed by audiences and critics. Her ability to create passionate, substantial roles for actors of all ages delights actors and audiences. She has a particular passion for writing female centered stories and leading roles for older women. Her full-length plays are very different but have common threads: engaging characters of a wide range of ages, sparkling dialogue, and a satisfying story to tell. Emma's plays have been produced by professional and community theatre companies in UK, Australia, USA and Asia. Her full-length period comedy Mr. Bennet's Bride, a prequel to Pride and Prejudice, has been a particular crowd favorite, with eight productions already in Australia and the UK.

Susan C. Hunter (Director) is a veteran producer, director, and playwright. At Write Act Repertory she has produced numerous productions, especially the Women Inventing Theatre series which highlights the talents of female playwrights from the Southern California area. Her own full-length plays produced at Write Act include Karma, the Musicaland Kissinup to Mr. Bliss, as well as staged readings of In the Shadow of a Lunatic Moon and The Nups. She has directed throughout The Southland and was artistic director of The Whittier Junior Theatre, followed by a career as a theatre educator during which she served as president of The Drama Teachers Association of Southern California. Her most recent publication, Life Unresolved and Other Short Plays is available in paperback and audio book.

Tamra Pica's (Producer) theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She is a resident senior producer and casting director at Write Act Repertory for theater and film projects. As a producer she's developed projects for Los Angeles and Off-Broadway theater, film and digital projects. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's work production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX. TV/Film Producing credits include: America's Prince: The JFK Junior Story, Venice the Series, and she casts projects for theater, film and television in both New York and Los Angeles.

The Brickhouse Theatre is located at 10950 Peach Grove St., N. Hollywood, CA 91601 (off Vineland, just north of Camarillo) Opening December 10th 2022 - January 29th, 2023. Performances are Saturday night at 7:30pm, Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Tickets are $20.00 online from Brown Paper Tickets or at the door. Phone 800-838-3006 / Theatre is heated / ADA Accessible / On-street Parking.

Box office opens 15 minutes to curtain due to COVID Safety Protocols. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior to show time for on-street parking. Theatre is heated / ADA Accessible / On-street Parking.

PLEASE NOTE: OUR COVID POLICY IS THAT THE AUDIENCE IS MASKED AT ALL TIMES FOR THE PERFORMANCE DUE TO THE HEALTH RISKS TO OUR DEDICATED PERFORMERS. This is a vaccinated workspace.

Under the producing artistic leadership of John Lant since 2003, an award-winning producer and director of over 100 plays in LA and NYC, including 17 Off-Broadway plays. WRITE ACT REPERTORY has produced over 75 Mainstage and 125 original one-act plays in Los Angeles and New York City. Write Act Repertory currently has work on Off-Broadway plays running at St. Clement's, Theater Row, MTC City Center, St. Luke's Theatre, Actors Temple Theater and ATA, in the heart of Broadway Theatre District. This company is dedicated to the development of original plays, lesser-known works by established writers, adaptations of classical-themed materials and musicals. Write Act Repertory also produces rarely seen works and unfinished musicals by composers who passed before their work was completed. www.writeactrep.org