World Premiere of MIDNIGHT SCREENING Debuts in Los Angeles This Month

MIDNIGHT SCREENING written and directed by award winning writer Tim Schildberger is set for its World Premiere in Los Angeles on April 14th for a limited nine show run.

This funny and emotional play follows two dysfunctional strangers who are accidentally locked inside an old movie theatre overnight, and are forced to confront their issues. The play explores themes related to grief and mental health, and how sometimes the greatest obstacles holding us back are internal.

It stars TV and stage actors Ari Frenkel ('American Crime Story') and Mouzam Makkar ('Naomi') and features veteran stage actress Denise Moses (Tony n Tina's Wedding).

Tim Schildberger is an Australian-born writer who had a key role in the feature film 'Borat', created a comedy reality series 'Lawrence of America' for the Travel Channel, and has won awards for his feature scripts. He founded and runs Write LA - an organization dedicated to helping writers improve their command of craft and gain access to industry insiders.

Midnight Screening will run at the Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood for three weekends only, ending April 30.

For more information: www.write-la.com/midnightscreeningTim Schildberger's Cell: 310-490-9559