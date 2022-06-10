World Premiere of CLOWNFISH by Amy Dellagiarino to be Presented at Theatre of NOTE

Theatre of NOTE has finally returned and will kick off its first in-person season in over two years with the World Premiere of CLOWNFISH by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling. CLOWNFISH will preview on Thursday June 30 & Saturday July 2 at 8pm; opens on Thursday, July 7 at 8pm and runs through Saturday, August 6 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Newly released from a mental hospital, Erica is trying hard to be a good bridesmaid but is finding that everyone is treating her differently...and it's getting really annoying. The only thing that could make this reunion worse? The wedding reception might just be being held in a haunted cabin. A dark comedy about mental illness, social stigmas, and the misguided desire to be "normal."

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

AMY DELLAGIARINO (Playwright) is a playwright and screenwriter whose work has been produced across the country. Her play From the Perspective of a Canoe won the 2021 Stage Play Script Competition at the Austin Film Festival. Her play The Value of Moscow was nominated for a 2019 Stage Raw Award for Best Playwriting and was published through Stage Rights. Her comedy feature film Freelancers Anonymous won the 2018 NCGLFF Audience Award for Best Women's Feature, was a recipient of the Frameline Completion Fund Award, and earned the Reframe Stamp for gender balanced media along with such films as The Favourite, Can You Ever Forgive Me, and Crazy Rich Asians. Her short plays have garnered the Best Comedy award in various festivals. She has participated in developmental readings of several of her plays with noted LA theatre companies such as Sacred Fools, Theatre of NOTE, Rogue Machine, and The Blank Theatre Company, and she was a 2020 participant of Moving Arts Theatre's MADLab Play Development Series. She was a participant in the 2021 Kennedy Center Summer Playwrights Intensive as well as the resident playwright with Dark Horse Theatre Company in Virginia and a founding member of Walking Shadow Readers Theatre which focuses on new playwrights and new play development. She earned her BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.



LAURA STRIBLING (Director) has directed more than one hundred productions, workshops, and readings. Some selected titles include Henry IV, Part 1, Orpheus Descending, The Fattest Man in the World Lives Upstairs, Troy Woman, Oedipus, Hedda Gabler, Of Mice and Men, A Little Night Music, Footprints, and The Last Nights of Scheherazade. Laura's writing credits include National Zoo, Celestial, Imitation of Falling, Primary Language, If I Fell, and Rivers. Laura has a Master's of Fine Arts in Directing from the Yale School of Drama, where she was a Patricia Botkin Scholar, and a Fox Foundation Research Fellow.



ABOUT THE CAST AND DESIGN TEAM



The cast of CLOWNFISH features Sean Michael Boozer, Joe Mahon, Susan Louise O'Connor, Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz, Bill Voorhees, Jamila Webb, and Omari Williams.



The CLOWNFISH design team features the talents of Scenic and Properties Designer Bill Voorhees; Sound Designer Alex Diaz; Costume Designer Linda Muggeridge; Graphic Designer Tom Misuraca.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

CLOWNFISH will preview on Thursday June 30 & Saturday July 2 at 8pm and opens on Thursday, July 7 at 8pm and runs through Saturday, August 6 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.



Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 7pm. There will be no performance on Saturday July 30. There will be an added performance on Monday, July 18 at 8pm.



Tickets are $25; students and seniors $20. Please visit www.theatreofnote.com to purchase tickets online and to view the complete schedule.