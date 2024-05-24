World Premiere of ALL THE BOYS I BLOCKED Solo Musical to be Presented by Chanel & the Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chanel &the Circus will present the World Premiere of their solo musical, "All the Boys I Blocked" where Chanel takes you on a clown-driven rollercoaster of blocked exes and train- wreck relationships! Highly interactive, Audience members get to share their "blocked" stories and later Chanel actually "dates" three lucky audience members who may or may not get blocked. This jagged little thrill ride will have you laughing and crying as you navigate the accordion-fueled madness between jadedness, redemption, and the dangerous fantasies of love or was it infatuation?

This 45-minute solo show packs a big musical punch with Chanel playing Guitar, Piano, Ukulele and Accordion while wailing live on stage to 10 new original songs like, "Blocked, Mental Breakdown, CVS, Worth the Gold" and many more! All this making "All the Boys I Blocked" a truly unique, comedic musical and heart-felt adventure that's all about self-acceptance and taking back control of your reality...no matter how weird you are!

The Creative Team includes:

Chanel Samson, playwright, composer, and performer. Chanel cut their teeth in the entertainment

industry in Liverpool England at Paul McCartney's music school, got kicked out of the country, and

landed back home in LA. Chanel formed a community of genderfluid-pansexual queers with their

variety show The Secret Circus and toured in bands such as Chanel & the Circus and Praise Kink.

Now they are taking their piano, accordion, and ukulele to the stage in this raw unfiltered one person

show that will make you laugh, cry, and quit your day job (if you're unhappy with it of course, if not,

then good for you! pay for this show). Chanel is super excited to present their first-ever Hollywood Fringe production this year with the World Premiere of "All the Boys I Blocked!"

Melanie D'Andrea, Director and Filmmaker, tells stories about those who dare to imagine and dream new possibilities! D'Andrea blurs the lines between reality and fantasy in order to viscerally invoke the audience to the power within each of us. Born in Venezuela and raised in South Florida, D'Andrea recently directed 4 episodes for NBC/ Telemundo's "Vuelve a Mi", is an NBC Launch Fellow, a Ryan Murphy Half Initiative fellow and a two-time DGA Award recipient for her films "South Arcadia St." and "Stand." They are currently directing a feature documentary and is the executive producer of "The Disruptors," a showcase of T.V. writers of color who identify as trans/nonbinary, disabled, or undocumented/formerly undocumented migrants.

3 performances: Friday June 7 at 8:00 pm, Friday June 14 at 9:00 pm, and Sunday June 30 at 7:30 pm, at Javista Coffee Hollywood - Main Space, 1532 N Highland Ave, Hollywood, CA It's all an exciting part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival!

Tickets here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10433?tab=tickets

For more information: chanelsamson@mac.com or barry@barrysamson.com

