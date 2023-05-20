World Premiere Of STOCKHOLM SYNDROME To Play Hollywood Fringe

There will be four performances only on Friday 6/2 at 8:30pm; Sunday 6/11 at 4pm; Sunday 6/18 at 12:30pm; and Saturday 6/24 at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 3 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory
Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films Photo 4 Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

J. Bothwell Productions has announced the world premiere of Stockholm Syndrome, written and directed by Kamal John Iskander, in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ohad Bitton, Joey Bothwell, Sean Hemeon, and Clarissa Park. The stage manager is Dustyn Schmidt. There will be four performances only at the Asylum @ McCadden Theatre on Friday 6/2 at 8:30pm; Sunday 6/11 at 4pm; Sunday 6/18 at 12:30pm; and Saturday 6/24 at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, film director Ramsey Ramone shows up to the Hollywood Towers Hotel to meet a well-known star with the hope of convincing her to sign onto his latest, The Black Widow, a film noir in the typical femme fatale tradition. Arriving early, Ramsey encounters Katrina Castren, a mysterious and intriguing beauty. When Katrina finds out why he's there, she suggests he try out his pitch on her. Their conversation becomes more intense as Katrina skillfully charms Ramsey while simultaneously deconstructing him as a man. As Ramsey comes undone, his cliché movie idea frighteningly and effectively unfolds into his reality, leaving him cocooned in his own ironic end.

Kamal John Iskander won seven awards for his short film Jesus Comes to Town with 30 international official selections. He placed twice in the Academy Nicholl Fellowship. His feature script collaboration, Montreal Girls, was produced in Canada and had its premiere at Cinequest Film Festival in 2022. It won Best Feature at the Los Angeles International Film Festival and arrives in theatres this June.

Joey Bothwell (Producer/Actor) has participated in four Fringe Festivals in Canada, New York City, and Los Angeles, and has been producing theatre and dance shows since 2005. Her production of Sam Shepard's Cowboy Mouth (2018) won a Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore! Producers' Award and the Fringe Costume Runway Competition for Best Costume. She is featured in the horror-thriller Natty Knocks playing the eponymous character, working alongside horror legend Robert Englund. It will release theatrically in July.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9774. The Asylum @ McCadden Theatre is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

MOE Premieres at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Photo
MOE Premieres at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

Burro Squad Productions, the film division of L.A.'s Latino Theater Company, has announced the premiere screening of Moe at the Chinese 6 Theatres on Saturday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, J Photo
OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6

​​​​​​​OMMM, a groundbreaking global movement dedicated to calming the mind, is delighted to announce its official launch event at the prestigious Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm. Founded by Michelle Narciso, Maria Alphonse, and Michel Pascal, OMMM aims to make a profound difference in the lives of individuals worldwide, one calm mind at a time.

Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatr Photo
Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27

Woodcraft Rangers -- one of Los Angeles's largest, longest-running, and most inclusive youth enrichment programs -- has teamed up with comedian Jerry Garcia, Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning children's musician Lucky Diaz and director and designer Drina Durazo to co-produce La Piñata, a groundbreaking Spanish bilingual family musical comedy to premiere on Saturday, May 27, at Art Share LA.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

The world premiere of The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy by Nicholas Pilapil opens last night in a co-production between IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Check out the production photos, below.


More Hot Stories For You

OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6
Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESSPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS
New Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS To Have World Premiere In Los Angeles This JuneNew Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS To Have World Premiere In Los Angeles This June

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystery Theater Horror Show
Frida Kahlo Theater (6/25-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revolutionists
Theatre 40 (5/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You