World Premiere Of STOCKHOLM SYNDROME To Play Hollywood Fringe

J. Bothwell Productions has announced the world premiere of Stockholm Syndrome, written and directed by Kamal John Iskander, in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ohad Bitton, Joey Bothwell, Sean Hemeon, and Clarissa Park. The stage manager is Dustyn Schmidt. There will be four performances only at the Asylum @ McCadden Theatre on Friday 6/2 at 8:30pm; Sunday 6/11 at 4pm; Sunday 6/18 at 12:30pm; and Saturday 6/24 at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes.



Once upon a time in Hollywood, film director Ramsey Ramone shows up to the Hollywood Towers Hotel to meet a well-known star with the hope of convincing her to sign onto his latest, The Black Widow, a film noir in the typical femme fatale tradition. Arriving early, Ramsey encounters Katrina Castren, a mysterious and intriguing beauty. When Katrina finds out why he's there, she suggests he try out his pitch on her. Their conversation becomes more intense as Katrina skillfully charms Ramsey while simultaneously deconstructing him as a man. As Ramsey comes undone, his cliché movie idea frighteningly and effectively unfolds into his reality, leaving him cocooned in his own ironic end.



Kamal John Iskander won seven awards for his short film Jesus Comes to Town with 30 international official selections. He placed twice in the Academy Nicholl Fellowship. His feature script collaboration, Montreal Girls, was produced in Canada and had its premiere at Cinequest Film Festival in 2022. It won Best Feature at the Los Angeles International Film Festival and arrives in theatres this June.



Joey Bothwell (Producer/Actor) has participated in four Fringe Festivals in Canada, New York City, and Los Angeles, and has been producing theatre and dance shows since 2005. Her production of Sam Shepard's Cowboy Mouth (2018) won a Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore! Producers' Award and the Fringe Costume Runway Competition for Best Costume. She is featured in the horror-thriller Natty Knocks playing the eponymous character, working alongside horror legend Robert Englund. It will release theatrically in July.



Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9774. The Asylum @ McCadden Theatre is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.