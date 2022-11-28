World Premiere Of A MOMENT to Open At Little Fish Theatre in December

One night can change everything, as Milo and Lucy discover in this original musical written and directed by award-winning company member Kathryn Farren. It's Christmas eve and cynical Milo finds himself in his local dive bar, certain life couldn't get any worse. He's ready to give up on everything until the chatty, cheery bartender Lucy engages him in conversation. What begins as an awkward exchange slowly transforms into a night that will change the course of both of their lives. Audiences will love this funny and vulnerable story, with this world premiere opening December 14 and closing December 23.

On the early history of the musical, Farren writes, "There are so many Christmas stories filled with a happy warmth and magic, and that's wonderful. But for a lot of people, particularly with the past couple of years we've had, the holidays can be a challenging time. I wanted to tell a story that truly reflected and honored those of us who may struggle this time of year, while still holding onto humor and hope. This really is a story of connection. Two strangers, both concealing a painful secret, mask their troubles in polar opposite ways. Their brief encounter brings each of them a clarity they could have never expected."

And as for why write a musical? Farren laughs. "Well, my grandfather produced shows on Broadway and my great uncle was Jerry Bock. I'm pretty sure it was a prerequisite I come into this world loving musical theatre." In her twenties Farren was in an indie-pop band called Brandy Loves Alexander, with music videos gaining over 34k views and shows selling out The Troubadour and House of Blues. She decided to combine her love of theatre with her love of writing music, and A Moment was born. Farren's previous play Embridge that premiered at Little Fish Theatre in 2019, opened with rave reviews and won multiple StageScene LA Scenie Awards, including Most Promising World Premiere Play.

This musical is intimate, with a cast of two. The lead role of contemptuous Milo will be played by company member Daniel Gallai, who has performed in multiple Little Fish productions including The Nerd and Embridge, as well as worked for TV networks such as HBO. And as for the carefree and jovial Lucy? Farren, who won a Scenie Award for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Actress for Embridge, is taking on the role. Gallai and Farren, who are also married in real life, are ecstatic to be working together.

Stage Managing the show is Aileen Kamoshita, with Set Design and build by Patrick Rafferty, Costume Design by Farren, Musical Tracks produced by Ryan Gelber, and Prop Design by Bouket Fingerhut.

A Moment opens on Wednesday, December 14 at 8pm, running through Saturday December 17 with shows at 8PM. One matinee on Sunday the 18th at 2PM. Final performances will be December 22 and 23 at 8 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.littlefishtheatre.org, by phone at 310-512-6030 or by text 424-203-4727. Popular subscriptions of Anytime Tickets are available for purchase throughout the year and can be used at any of Little Fish Theatre's regular season productions, at any time.

Founded in 2002 as an artists' ensemble, Little Fish Theatre presents classic and contemporary plays in an intimate setting on Centre Street in the Arts District of downtown San Pedro.

*This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule.