Wonkybot Releases New TARA TREMENDOUS Key Art Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Wonkybot, the award-winning content and podcast company aimed at kids and family, has just dropped the Season 3 key art for its superhero audio adventure series Tara Tremendous.

The award-winning podcast created by Stewart St John and produced by St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta through their Wonkybot Studios, is set to launch in June. The exact date will be revealed soon.

Fans will notice that the new key art features an aged-up Tara Tremendous who, when the new season begins, has just turned 15. She's also wearing a costume redesign.

"The new costume is symbolic of Tara turning 15 in the first episode of the new season," said St. John. "Turning fifteen is a big deal. For Tara, it's a turning point in her journey to become the most powerful superhero in the world. While she's become more confident about her powers, she's also asking a lot more questions this season, and wanting to find her independence at Power U and within the world."

Artist Dominic Bustamante worked closely with the Wonkybot team to create the new look, right down to choosing the color palette for her costume.

"The pink and purple motif has always been Tara's signature colors so we wanted to stay within that palette whilst making it feel a little more grown up," said Plahuta. "Dominic has once again done an outstanding job."

"We're thrilled with the new design," added Fisher. "We love the little touches, like the over-the-knee boots, the waist chain with Tara's signature heart, and we especially love the "T" chest insignia which feels like she painted it on a T-shirt herself. Yeah, we tend to obsess over every little detail!"

The 10-episode season 3 will be followed by an additional season of ten episodes which just wrapped production.

The key art is the first of several pre-premiere enticements being announced on Wonkybot.com. The first new trailer and cast announcements are to follow in the coming weeks.