Whitefire Theatre Reveals Final February and March Shows For Solofest 2024

The Whitefire Theatre opened its 42nd Season with SOLOFEST 2024. A celebration of the solo journey, SOLOFEST has been recognized as the largest solo festival on the West Coast. This year’s festival program offers premieres and audience favorites live on stage, with some shows available with a stream on demand option. SOLOFEST 2024 is hosted by Bryan Rasmussen and Rachael Stein, opened January 11 and runs through March 16.

Thursday, February 29th at 8pm

He was so busy running away to his new life; he didn’t realize that he needed a moment to stop and process it all until his car broke down. Welcher, performed by award-winning actor Jonathan Fishman, is a story of a man searching for understanding…has he gotten anything right so far? Ages 16+

WHERE Y’ALL FROM?

Friday, March 1st at 8pm

When a viral video of a baby girl being separated from her mother at the southern border moves her, Zoe is inspired to find out how exactly it was that her own brown family was able to immigrate to America. Zoe re-visits events in her own life, and her parents’ life at the intersection of race, and identity. Written and performed by Yelba Zoe McCourt, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Ages 15+

ALMOST MADE

Saturday, March 2nd at 8pm

While eulogizing his father, a son is haunted by defining events in their relationship. He struggles to take on the high-stake question, are we destined to become our fathers, or can we transcend the relationship and become our own man? “We are hunting our fate even while being pursued by it.” Written and performed by Louie Liberti. Ages 16+

Sunday, March 3rd at 7pm

In this solo show written and performed by Jean Franzblau, directed by Carly DW Bones & developed with Karen Aschenbach, we find our heroine exploring the early childhood hints that she was wired differently, as she generously shares her bumpy, awkwardly arousing journey towards self-acceptance. Ultimately, mama gets an earful. Sexual Content Warning: Ages 18+

Wednesday, March 6th at 8pm

We follow Mitch Feinstein, and his History Machine, in a journey through time and space meeting historical figures, average and splendid, who show Mitchell his own history and the history of the world to discover the truth about the myths that support hate beliefs. Ages 13+

Thursday, March 7th at 8pm

A unique take on modern life written and performed by Aisha Kumari is a bittersweet, must-see journey through grief and self. Bolshy, whip-smart, with backchat to spare. Funny, messy, beautiful ...it's life, on stage. An acclaimed raucously funny; heartbreakingly tender solo show. Ages 18+

Friday, March 8th at 8pm

What happens when you turn 50, have two teenagers and are married 20 years? You have a Mid Life Mood Swing! This show is about Mary Kennedy (Shameless, Hulu, CONAN) journey being a roadie for her mom’s wedding band, having the real-life Kennedy’s as her cousins and navigating motherhood and ultimately menopause. Mid Life Mood Swing is quite a comedic ride through 80s nostalgia to present day chaos. Ages 16+

Friday, March 15th at 8pm

In this world premiere solo show written and performed by Alice Manning, directed by Geoffrey Dwyer, we experience Alice’s emotional, spiritual, psychological, and at times traumatic, and at times hilarious roller coaster ride through her childhood, growing up in Cleveland in the 1960's and 70's (with 8 brothers and sisters) in an Irish Catholic family, where her dad worked for the largest amusement park in the Midwest. Ages 13+

Saturday, March 16th at 8pm

In this solo show, we follow Nadeen, a Nuyorican single mother of two living in Los Angeles, as she explores the complexities of three generations of motherhood while tackling a driving test that can change her life. A Spanglish dramedy, Nadeen Gautier’s heartfelt autobiographical story will have you laughing, crying, and dancing in your seat. Ages 13+