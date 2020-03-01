Whitefire Theatre Presents Final Month Of Solofest 2020

The Whitefire Theatre presents SOLOFEST 2020, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast. Now in its 8th year, SOLOFEST 2020 brings 80 shows in 90 days celebrating solo artists from around the globe - each story-teller sharing their compelling and often unusual take on life. SOLOFEST 2020 runs January 4 - March 28.

March SOLOFEST shows include "The Streamside Social Club" written and performed by Julia Guevara, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "And The Beat Goes On" written and performed by Charley Karlotta, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "From Crazy to Sane - Or Am I" written and performed by Mary Guillerman, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "Island Girl: A Rescue Mission" written and performed by Luka Lymon, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "Billie! Backstage with Lady Day" written and performed by Synthia Hardy, directed by Bryan Rasmussen; "Silent Witnesses" written and performed by Stephanie Satie, directed by Anita Khanzadian; "Soul Trek: My Sci-Fi Journey Toward Wholeness written and performed by Margaret Mendenhall, directed by Christi Pedigo; "Deconstructing Holly" written and performed by Holly Sidell, directed by Jonathon Fahn; "Motherhood Part 2" written, performed and directed by Pam Levin; "Red, White, Black and Blue" written by Leilani Squire and Ron Fromstein, performed by Adam Meredith and Blaine Verdos, directed by Matthew Martin; "My Name is Mommy" written and performed by April Wish, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "Here's To Life" written by Alessandra Assaf & Rachel Maya, performed by Alessandra Assaf'; "HOLLYWOODN'T" written and performed by Lisa Verlo, directed by Susan Boyd Joyce; "PostPardon Me" written and performed by Liesel Hlista, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "Cry For Wolf" written and performed by Ruth Danziger, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; "Confessions of a Catholic Nymphomaniac" written and performed by Emma Pyne, directed by Wendy Hammers; "Effing Robots: How I taught the A.I. to stop worrying and Love" written, performed and directed by L Nicol Cabe; "Tied Up In Knotts" written and performed by Karen Knotts, directed by Marlan Clarke; "I Am Sophie" written and performed by Corinne Shor, directed by Susan Angelo; "We Are Here" written and performed by Antonio David Lyons, directed by Juliette Jeffers; "A Self-Hate Crime: A Comedy of Truth, Justice, and Neurosis" written, performed and directed by Terri Silverman; "Sandra Robbie's Lady Parts" written, performed and directed by Sandra Robbie; "My Weekend With Tony" written and performed by Wendy Shapero, directed by Laura Weedman; "Psalms For Inside Times" written, performed and directed by Kateri Lirio; "Emotional Garage Sale" written, performed and directed by Jacqi Bowe; "Becoming Peace: A rhythmic dramedy about Power, Culture, Violence and Nonviolence" written and performed by Candace Carnicelli, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; and "Voices" written and performed by Carla Delaney, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

SOLOFEST 2020 Show dates and times vary. Program subject to change. Ticket range $15 - $30. For tickets and information visit www.whitefiretheatre.com . The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., in Sherman Oaks, California 91423.





