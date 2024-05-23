Whitefire Theatre Announces SOLOFEST 2024 Best Of Fest And Encore Award Winners!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Whitefire Theatre has announced its Solofest 2024 Best of Fest Award Winners and Encore Award Winners!

After another highly successful festival run, these shows shined brightest and have been awarded prizes based on artistic merit, audience appreciation, and festival producer input.

Best of Fest Award Winners

Flayed

Holy Shitake: A Wok Star is Born

Gut

Lemur Mom

The Kids Might Die

Does This Show Make Me Look Fat

Title Pending

Treya's Last Dance

PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement

A Mile in my Shoes

Encore Award Winners

Sunita: Back to Me

My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Kinky

Mami What's Your 20?

For You

Vixen DeVille Revealed

Fill Your Pockets with Sunshine

Mid Life Mood Swing

Will The Real Me Please Stand Up?

Jim McCaffree-National Treasure

Super Nova

Tragic Magic: A Story of Recovery

For more tickets and information about upcoming performances please visit whitefiretheatre.com.

