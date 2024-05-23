Whitefire Theatre Announces SOLOFEST 2024 Best Of Fest And Encore Award Winners!

These shows shined brightest and have been awarded prizes based on artistic merit, audience appreciation, and festival producer input.
The Whitefire Theatre has announced its Solofest 2024 Best of Fest Award Winners and Encore Award Winners!
After another highly successful festival run, these shows shined brightest and have been awarded prizes based on artistic merit, audience appreciation, and festival producer input.
Flayed
Holy Shitake: A Wok Star is Born
Gut
Lemur Mom
The Kids Might Die
Does This Show Make Me Look Fat
Title Pending
Treya's Last Dance
PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement
A Mile in my Shoes
Sunita: Back to Me
My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Kinky
Mami What's Your 20?
For You
Vixen DeVille Revealed
Fill Your Pockets with Sunshine
Mid Life Mood Swing
Will The Real Me Please Stand Up?
Jim McCaffree-National Treasure
Super Nova
Tragic Magic: A Story of Recovery
For more tickets and information about upcoming performances please visit whitefiretheatre.com.
