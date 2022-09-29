West Coast Premiere of Osvaldo Golijov's FALLING OUT OF TIME to be Presented at The Wallis

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the highly anticipated West Coast premiere of Grammy-winning composer Osvaldo Golijov's gripping new song cycle, Falling Out of Time, featuring members of the internationally acclaimed Silkroad Ensemble, on Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm, at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The evocative work, which Golijov describes as "a tone poem in voices," weaves a musical tapestry that draws on Delta blues and Central Asian ballads to tell a tale of grief and solace. Rooted in David Grossman's acclaimed novel of the same name, it narrates a profound journey "out of time" as parents grieve the death of a child, a quest to comprehend a loss with no name. It also reflects the state of the world today in which the "natural" order of things has been upended. Golijov's exquisite and nuanced musical interpretation of the story helps make sense of the broken pieces, portraying a sonic walk that traverses vast emotional landscapes to finally arrive at a place where breathing is again possible. Classical California KUSC's Brian Lauritzen will host a pre-concert talk with the artists at 6:30 pm.

Scored for three voices, electronics, string quintet, kemanche, percussion, pipa, sheng, and trumpet, Falling Out of Time is a "superb" (New York Magazine) and "deeply moving...voyage of the soul" (The Boston Globe) that "has unintended resonance in a year that has familiarized so many with trauma and loss" (The New York Times). The work was presented at Carnegie Hall in May 2022 and recorded by members of the Silkroad Ensemble in 2020.

Golijov grew up in an Eastern European Jewish household in La Plata, Argentina. Born to a piano teacher mother and physician father, he was raised surrounded by classical chamber music, Jewish liturgical and klezmer music, and the new tango of Astor Piazzolla. His blending of genres and seamless integration of voices speak volumes about his approach and style, a musical language that can only be termed "Golijovian."

Tickets for Falling Out of Time ($39 - $125) are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Time.

