West Coast Premiere of EXPECT-ASIAN Comes to Write Act Repertory

Write Act Repertory with John Lant and Anne Mesa will present the West Coast Premiere of Expect-Asian, a solo show, written and performed by Jeffrey Han. Coming off of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the voices of Asian Americans continue with this one man show about a young Asian American who ventures out on a quest to find his identity amidst being torn between his father’s strict standards, and social pressures from his peers. Opening June 8, 2024 at Write Act Repertory at The Brickhouse.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Expect-Asian is a coming-of-age story that centers on Jack, a young Asian American, and his quest to find his identity. While on his journey, he is constantly being torn between his father’s strict standards, and being accepted by his peers. After crushing social rejections, and cultural disappointments, he learns to trust himself, and stand on his own two feet. Expect-Asian sheds light on cultural and identity issues affecting young Asian Americans.

Premiering at Write Act Repertory at the Brickhouse Theatre - 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Running June 8 – 23, 2024, the show will be playing Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm (matinee). $20 General Admission. Tickets will be available on Brownpapertickets.com.

Performance Dates: 6/8 - Sat, 8:00pm (OPENING) | 6/9 - Sun, 3:00pm | 6/15 - Sat, 8:00pm | 6/16 - Sun, 3:00pm 6/22 - Sat, 8:00pm | 6/23 - Sun, 3:00pm (CLOSING).

Walk-ins will be waitlisted at the door. Reserving ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Street parking in neighboring residential area. Please plan to arrive early.

Comments