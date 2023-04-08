Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This Month

Plays include The Chosen by Chaim Potok, Rose and Walsh by Neil Simon, and Bad Jews by Josh Harmon.

Apr. 08, 2023  

West Coast Jewish Theatre will present three staged reading this spring at Sinai Temple.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

The Chosen by Chaim Potok

When Reuven is injured by Danny during a heated baseball game between their rival yeshivas, a unique friendship is born. As the boys grow to manhood, they are forced to learn the important lessons about each other, their fathers and themselves. This is a story of friendship, family and difficult choices that we must all make on the path to understanding, respect and reconciliation.

Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Rose and Walsh by Neil Simon

Rose and Walsh follows two great literary figures and the depth and consequences of their enduring love. At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose, a celebrated but near penniless author, receives nightly visits from Walsh, the love of her life and a famous author himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything.

Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Bad Jews by Josh Harmon

The setting is a cramped New York pad where the three grandchildren, by different families, of a Holocaust survivor have gathered after the grandfather's funeral. The play's main battle is between Daphna, a bright Vassar senior, and Liam, a Chicago postgraduate. The occasion for their quarrel is the ownership of a gold ornament, which their grandfather lovingly preserved during his time in the concentration camps. The two cousins raise serious questions about what it means to be Jewish in today's global culture.

Plays will be performed by the actors of West Coast Jewish Theatre. Artistic Director: Howard Teichman.

The Spring 2023 Play Reading Festival will take place at Sinai Temple, which is co-presenting the series with West Coast Jewish Theatre.

Sinai Temple is located at 10400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

The entrance to Sinai Temple parking is on Ashton Street, one block south of Wilshire, west on Ashton.

Admission is $30 for individual readings or $90 for the series. SENIOR DISCOUNT: $25 for individual readings or $75 for the series.

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

Online, at Click Here

By mail: West Coast Jewish Theatre, P.O. Box 7097, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

By phone; (323) 821-2449.




On the evening of April 6th, in advance of “NATIONAL PET DAY,” (April 11th), Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, hosted a tribute exhibit to Acting Animals. See photos from the event.
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. See photos from the production.
MIDNIGHT SCREENING written and directed by award winning writer Tim Schildberger is set for its World Premiere in Los Angeles on April 14th for a limited nine show run. 
Dream House Quartet performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm in Royce Hall as part of the group's highly anticipated North American debut tour.

