West Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This Month

West Coast Jewish Theatre will present three staged reading this spring at Sinai Temple.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

The Chosen by Chaim Potok

When Reuven is injured by Danny during a heated baseball game between their rival yeshivas, a unique friendship is born. As the boys grow to manhood, they are forced to learn the important lessons about each other, their fathers and themselves. This is a story of friendship, family and difficult choices that we must all make on the path to understanding, respect and reconciliation.

Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Rose and Walsh by Neil Simon

Rose and Walsh follows two great literary figures and the depth and consequences of their enduring love. At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose, a celebrated but near penniless author, receives nightly visits from Walsh, the love of her life and a famous author himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything.

Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Bad Jews by Josh Harmon

The setting is a cramped New York pad where the three grandchildren, by different families, of a Holocaust survivor have gathered after the grandfather's funeral. The play's main battle is between Daphna, a bright Vassar senior, and Liam, a Chicago postgraduate. The occasion for their quarrel is the ownership of a gold ornament, which their grandfather lovingly preserved during his time in the concentration camps. The two cousins raise serious questions about what it means to be Jewish in today's global culture.

Plays will be performed by the actors of West Coast Jewish Theatre. Artistic Director: Howard Teichman.

The Spring 2023 Play Reading Festival will take place at Sinai Temple, which is co-presenting the series with West Coast Jewish Theatre.

Sinai Temple is located at 10400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

The entrance to Sinai Temple parking is on Ashton Street, one block south of Wilshire, west on Ashton.

Admission is $30 for individual readings or $90 for the series. SENIOR DISCOUNT: $25 for individual readings or $75 for the series.

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

Online, at Click Here

By mail: West Coast Jewish Theatre, P.O. Box 7097, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

By phone; (323) 821-2449.