Weisman Museum to Host Free Family Celebration for Spring Exhibition Opening

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art will host the public opening for its spring 2022 exhibition The Cultivators: Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection on Saturday, February 19, 2022*, from noon to 5 PM. The opening celebration will include exhibition tours, and outdoor live music, food trucks, and activities for children and families. The Kinsey family will lecture on "The Myth of Absence" in Elkins Auditorium at 3 PM. The day-long celebration and parking are both free of charge and open to the general public; advance registration is required.

*The original Opening Celebration date of Saturday, January 15 was postponed due to COVID-19, and will now take place on Saturday, February 19, Noon-5PM. The Kinsey exhibition will still open on January 15, but all events have been moved to February 19. If you previously registered for January 15 but wish to attend the celebration in February, please click the registration link and select February 19.

The day's performances include music by Jazzy Ash, Masanga Marimba, and DJ Monalisa. Guests of all ages will be able to participate in a collaborative art project inspired by Bisa Butler's quilted artworks.

Guests will also be able to participate in both self-guided and guided tours of The Cultivators throughout the day.

Food trucks scheduled for the event include D Lo's Kitchen, Wings N' Waffles, and Happy Ice.

KINSEY OPENING CELEBRATION SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Outdoor Stage: Live Music

Noon-3 PM - Family-friendly music across a range of genres

Noon - Jazzy Ash

1 PM - Masanga Marimba

2 PM - DJ Monalisa

Parking Lot: Food Trucks

Noon-3 PM - Enjoy food from some of LA's finest Black-owned food trucks, featuring D Lo's Kitchen, Wings N' Waffles, and Happy Ice

Weisman Museum: Exhibition Tours

11 AM-5 PM - Tours of the Kinsey Collection exhibition

Guided tours with Khalil Kinsey at 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM

Self-guided tours at all other times between 11 AM and 5 PM

Gregg G. Juarez Courtyard

11 AM-3 PM - Art Activities for All Ages

Everyone is welcome to participate in creating a community paper quilt inspired by Bisa Butler's quilted artworks.

Elkins Auditorium

3 PM - Learn more about the art, history, and incredible stories behind the works in the Kinsey collection, through a dynamic multimedia presentation by the Kinsey Family