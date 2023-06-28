Weedie Braimah & The Hands Of Time And SK Kakraba Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and The Fowler Museum & The NEA presents: Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time and SK Kakraba on July 30, 2023

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time is a Djembist, Composer, Producer and Folklorist of the highest caliber, Braimah has an almost insatiable knack to draw entire audiences into his groove, zigzagging through Africa on a breathtaking rhythmic roller coaster.

His sound is the new voice of Djembe Music around the world.

SK Kakraba plays the gyil, a wooden xylophone from northern Ghana. He is one of the world's best known masters of the instrument which he has learned since early childhood.

He makes his xylophone which contains 14 suspended wooden slats stretched over calabash gourds containing resonators.

Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time and SK Kakraba are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!