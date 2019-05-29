Waverly Writers Collective Announces Cast of HOBOKEN

Hoboken, written by Laura Rohrman, Directed by Fritz Brekeller, is a high voltage thriller inspired by true events. A devastatingly brutal tale of passionate yet toxic love and unthinkable acts that mirrors a deeply wounded society we live in today. HOBOKEN opens June 9th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Dorie Theatre at The Complex Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Jack and Erica find love after a one-night stand that leaves them hopelessly trying to uncover more of each other. Erica who wants to be a famous actress and Jack, a mysterious Irishman, has the money to make her dreams come true - until a Russian screenplay, two million dollars in unmarked bills and taboo desires threaten to tear them apart. How much is too much?

Performance schedule:

Sunday June 9th, 4:15 pm Saturday June 15th, 3:45 pm Sunday June 16th, 8:15 pm Friday June 21st, 10:15 pm Thursday June 27th, 8:15 pm

Location: Dorie Theatre at The Complex Hollywood, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are $20 - www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6009

Featuring: Patrick Cronen, Mary Ellen Everett, Mikaila McMaster and Christopher Valente

Hoboken was developed with RCL Writers Group, The Fold and The New School Alumni Project/DAP Lab with Fritz Brekeller at the helm. It was selected for Rising Sun Theater Company's Under Rehearsed Reading Series in 2015 and produced as a sold-out workshop at Shelter Studios, NYC with Double Down Productions /Tony White in 2018.





