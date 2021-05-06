Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Re-Open with World Premiere of TEVYE IN NEW YORK! and More

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will re-open this June with a pop-up outdoor performance space and Summer @ The Wallis featuring theater, dance, music, cinema, and special events. The outdoor space, with tiered seating and infrastructure to house lighting and sound, accommodates 100 socially distanced audience members each night. Summer @ The Wallis, celebrating the return of in-person audiences to The Wallis while maintaining a firm commitment to the health and safety of staff, artists, and patrons, launches in late June with the World Premiere performance of Tevye in New York!, a one-man show written, co-directed and performed by Tom Dugan (Jackie Unveiled, Wiesenthal) and co-directed and designed by Michael Vale. Other programming, performance dates and ticket information will be announced shortly.

The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes says, "As we approach the long-awaited return of in-person performances on our two indoor stages at The Wallis, it has been exhilarating to design and build an outdoor space on our beautiful Promenade Terrace. Over the coming months, we believe this space will excite our audiences and give them the opportunity to again see theater, music, dance, and film under the evening stars on our amazing campus. It will be an experience not to be missed."

"On behalf of The Wallis' Board of Directors, management team, and our staff, we are excited to gradually welcome audiences back to The Wallis after so many months of virtual performances," says Michael Nemeroff, The Wallis' Chairman of the Board. "With health and safety protocols our top priority, our commitment is to the best possible experience as guests come back to our campus. It is a testament to the incredible fiscal support of our loyal donors, the City of Beverly Hills, our government funders, and the Annenberg Foundation that The Wallis remained resilient through this challenging period."

Adds Executive Director & CEO Rachel Fine, "The Wallis thanks profusely its Board of Directors, the City of Beverly Hills, the Annenberg Foundation, and its many loyal supporters and patrons for seeing the organization through this particularly difficult and unfortunate time. Bolstered by our remarkable community, leadership, and staff, we've persevered during the extended closure and look forward to helping heal the community through our mission and artistic offerings."

While the Wallis' new performance space currently provides room for 100 socially-distanced patrons, it is designed for expandable seating with a first row that is 12 feet from its raked stage. Following L.A. County guidelines, safety features include limited seating capacity to allow physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others not in the same household, with spacing markers and signage to help patrons maintain distance. Pre-entry health screenings via email will be required for guests. Hand sanitizing stations are conveniently located for easy and frequent access. Face coverings are required for all guests and staff. Mobile ticket delivery to phones for advance ticket purchase will be available. Contactless ticket scanning will allow for efficient and seamless entry. Performance program books can be viewed digitally before and during most events. All surfaces are cleaned with EPA-approved disinfectants before and after every performance. Special attention is paid to high-touch surfaces, from door handles to handrails to armrests, in all the spaces where audiences may gather. The Wallis' cleaning and disinfection vendor is GBAC certified. Performances are shown without intermissions to increase safety. Daily health screenings and temperature checks are required for all staff, artists, crew, and vendors.

For further information, please visit TheWallis.org. 310.746.4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm) Tickets@TheWallis.org