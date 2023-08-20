Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Adds Five New Shows to Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Season

Click Here, the leading arts and cultural center in Beverly Hills, has announced the addition of five new shows to their Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Season. The updated programming line-up includes country and blues, folk, choir, and an exclusive performance of singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae's new album, Black Rainbows at The Wallis' theaters.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts continues to offer expansive programming across different genres of the performing arts. The Wallis aims to architect a season that reaches all ages and backgrounds, welcoming everyone in the Los Angeles and wider Southern California communities. Outside of performing arts programming, The Wallis' campus provides a series of activities, classes, and offerings that patrons can partake in to further tap into their creative side.

For one night only on February 6, 2024, Click Here graces The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater for an exclusive performance of her new album, Black Rainbows. The “Put Your Records On” singer will be debuting her first album of new material in seven years including her highly revered single, “Peach Velvet Sky”. The album will be released on September 15, 2023.

For October 19 - 28, 2023 and December 7 - 16, 2023, The Wallis is transforming the Lovelace Studio Theater into an intimate, old Hollywood, 141-seat custom-built nightclub space called Click Here. Four additional acts will step into the spotlight including, Click Here, a multi-genre “The Voice” Top 5 finalist, Click Here, a decorated composer and pianist, Click Here, a bluesy multi-instrumentalist and Click Here, a choir ensemble that incorporates elements of funk, jazz, and soul.

“Our artistic palette at The Wallis is ever expanding,” says Executive Director and CEO Robert van Leer. "Our commitment to providing state of the art performances is unyielding, and we are constantly looking for talent that pushes boundaries and captivates audiences. Art has an incredible power to foster a sense of community and build creativity. These five additions to our Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Season will take an active role in that ethos.”

THE BRAM GOLDSMITH THEATER

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

FEBRUARY 6, 2024, 7:30 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae brings her Black Rainbows project to The Wallis for one night only. Her new single, “Peach Velvet Sky” is taken from her highly anticipated new album Black Rainbows, her first album of new material in seven years coming out on September 15 via Thirty Tigers. Bailey Rae has collaborated with Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins, just to name a few. Painting the stage with tracks traversing shimmering neo-soul grooves to boisterous punk, audiences shouldn't miss this unparalleled talent.

THE SORTING ROOM

INDIA CARNEY

OCTOBER 19, 2023, 7:00 PM

India Carney takes you on a journey of self-reflection and discovery with her soulful, sultry, emotional, anthemic, and original songwriting. Accompanied by a full band of seasoned musicians, this performance is not one to miss! After rocketing to a Top 5 Artist finish on NBC's “The Voice,” the singer-songwriter continues to take flight, having toured with iconic pop artist Katy Perry and sung for GRAMMY-award-winning artists, such as Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, and H.E.R. Carney smoothly synthesizes pop, folk, classical, R&B, A Cappella, and jazz influences in a show sure to spark your spirits. Run, don't walk to this powerhouse performance.

CARLOS CIPPELLETTI

OCTOBER 20, 2023, 7:00 PM

Introducing Carlos Cippelletti, composer, pianist, and leader of the young generation of Latin jazz musicians, in concert at The Sorting Room on Oct 20, 2023. Ingeniously merging Afro-Cuban music tradition, jazz, neo-soul, and classical music, Carlos is a two-time winner of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation Scholarship, a four-time winner of the AIE Scholarship, and a current Fulbright scholar in New York. He has toured with the world's premiere youth jazz orchestra and the JM Jazz World Orchestra, led by renowned trombonist Luis Bonilla. His recently released album Hybrid/C was singled out by Chucho Valdés for "great quality and impeccable development." Experience the unifying force of jazz as this musical marvel makes his Wallis debut.

DOM FLEMONS

OCTOBER 25, 2023, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

The Wallis welcomes you to an intimate evening with "The American Songster," Dom Flemons. A savant multi-instrumentalist, Flemons expertly plays the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife, and rhythm bones. Allow this GRAMMY Award-winner, two-time Emmy nominee, and 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow to take you on a dreamy, lyrical passage through 100 years of American roots music. Country and blues fans - this one-night-only performance is not to be missed.

JIMETTA ROSE & THE VOICES OF CREATION

OCTOBER 27, 2023, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Los Angeles-based choir Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation will “Let The Sunshine In” @ The Wallis with an uplifting fusion layering soul, jazz, and gospel. Led by vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and producer Jimetta Rose, the accomplished multigenerational group of singers harmonizes to the tunes of LA's foremost musicians. Join this joyous musical celebration of love, life, and the power of soul.

