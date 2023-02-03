Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wagner Ensemble Presents THE SLAVE LETTERS By Michal Dawson Connor

The Wagner Ensemble will be accompanied by pianist Robert Blake.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, presents "The Slave Letters" by Michal Dawson Connor. "The Slave Letters" is a multimedia performance featuring readings of authentic slave letters by Connor, spirituals sung by the Wagner Ensemble, and video image projections. The Wagner Ensemble will be accompanied by pianist Robert Blake.

The concert will be held on Saturday February 26, 2023 at 6PM, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 13370 Valleyheart Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.

Mr. Connor researched authentic slave letters to create this unique and moving theatrical performance. "When I discovered these letters, I felt compelled to share the stories of these enslaved people, and make their voices heard. The letters reveal intimate personal experiences and heartbreaking recollections, bringing to light the cruel reality of the institution of slavery and its tragic human toll."

Michal Dawson Connor is an accomplished performer and composer of choral, chamber, and solo vocal works, with a particular emphasis on Slave songs created before the Civil War. He was born in Jamestown, New York and is a proud alumnus of Carnegie-Mellon University, and L'Ecole Hindemith in Vevey, Switzerland.

The Wagner Ensemble was founded by Jeannine Wagner in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute. Under her spirited guidance, the Wagner Ensemble celebrates and promotes the musical legacy of her late father, the legendary Roger Wagner. The Wagner Ensemble has dazzled audiences throughout Southern California and internationally in the performance of repertoire that includes choral masterpieces spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present.

Tickets prices are General Admission $20 Students & Seniors $15
For more information call 310-339-2488. Buy tickets online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-slave-l.etters-by-michal-dawson-connor-tickets-529882110657.



